Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will host free weekly screenings of season one of HBO's “Heated Rivalry” following select performances Off-Broadway at The Culture Club.

The first screening will take place on Saturday, November 28, the one-year anniversary of the hit television series' premiere, at 10pm, following the 8pm performance of the musical. The subsequent episodic screenings will take place weekly on Thursdays at 8:45pm following that evening's 7pm performance.

All screenings are free and open to the public and will be hosted by a cast member of the musical. A ticket to that evening's show is not required for entry.

Full Calendar

Episode 1 – Saturday, November 28 at 10pm ET

Episode 2 – Thursday, December 3 at 8:45pm ET

Episode 3 – Thursday, December 10 at 8:45pm ET

Episode 4 - Thursday December 17 at 8:45pm ET

Episode 5 - Thursday January 7 at 8:45pm ET

Episode 6 - Thursday January 14 at 8:45pm ET

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the critically acclaimed production has recouped and been extended three times and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, January 17.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

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