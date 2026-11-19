"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Season One Watch Parties
The free screenings will take place at The Culture Club on November 28, December 3, 10, and 17, and January 7 and 14.
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will host free weekly screenings of season one of HBO's “Heated Rivalry” following select performances Off-Broadway at The Culture Club.
The first screening will take place on Saturday, November 28, the one-year anniversary of the hit television series' premiere, at 10pm, following the 8pm performance of the musical. The subsequent episodic screenings will take place weekly on Thursdays at 8:45pm following that evening's 7pm performance.
All screenings are free and open to the public and will be hosted by a cast member of the musical. A ticket to that evening's show is not required for entry.
Full Calendar
Episode 1 – Saturday, November 28 at 10pm ET
Episode 2 – Thursday, December 3 at 8:45pm ET
Episode 3 – Thursday, December 10 at 8:45pm ET
Episode 4 - Thursday December 17 at 8:45pm ET
Episode 5 - Thursday January 7 at 8:45pm ET
Episode 6 - Thursday January 14 at 8:45pm ET
Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the critically acclaimed production has recouped and been extended three times and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, January 17.
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody currently stars Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander,' with Ryann Redmond, Shelby Acosta and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Aaron Alcaraz, Dean Cestari and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys.
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