HAMILTON at the Pantages Cancelled Through September 6; Run Extended Through February

Performances of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles have been cancelled through September 6, due to the health crisis. The show's run has been extended through February 28 to accommodate the change.

The production announced that it has initiated refunds of canceled performances, which ticket holders will receive by June 5. Those with tickets to rescheduled performances were instructed to wait for further information.

The show was initially suspended through March 31, which was announced on March 12, just before performances were set to begin. The suspension was later extended through mid-April

"From all of us at Broadway in Hollywood and Hamilton, we hope you're staying safe and well during this difficult time," the production said in a statement on Monday. "We understand our responsibility to make careful choices in service of your health and safety."

For the latest updates on the production, visit https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com/HamiltonUpdates.





