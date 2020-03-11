HAMILTON and THE LAST SHIP Postponed In San Francisco Due To Coronavirus

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

The engagement of Broadway's Hamilton has been temporarily canceled at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre due to concerns over the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Sting's musical The Last Ship, which was scheduled to run at the Golden Gate Theatre this month, has also been placed on temporary hiatus at this time.

All performances of both shows are canceled beginning tonight through March 25. Ticketholders who purchased through BroadwaySF will get a refund. Tickets sold on a secondary brokers are subject to that site's terms and conditions.

The show's presenters have released a statement regarding the cancellations:

"At the direction of the City of San Francisco's mandate to ban events larger than 1,000 people across the city, all BroadwaySF productions at the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres will be canceled beginning this evening (tonight's performances of HAMILTON at 7pm and THE LAST SHIP at 7:30pm) through Wednesday March 25.

If you have purchased tickets to a performance of HAMILTON or THE LAST SHIP during this time period, you will receive a refund. Tickets purchased through Goldstar, Vivid Seats, TodayTix and any other sources that are not BroadwaySF related should consult their place of purchase for a refund.

We take the health and safety of our patrons, staff and community seriously and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by public health officials.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as we receive them."





