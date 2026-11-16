This week Jess & Andrew head WAY DOWN to CHEESEYTOWN with the incredible returning guest CHRISTI ESTERLE of MUSICAL HELL.
HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL Live Capture to Stream on BroadwayHD
The capture reunites the show's five original Broadway principals, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page.
BroadwayHD will be the exclusive US streaming home of Hadestown: The Musical, the live capture of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical that broke box office records in movie theaters earlier this year. Filmed at London's Lyric Theatre, the capture reunites the show's five original Broadway principals, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page, with members of the West End company. Hadestown: The Musical premieres on BroadwayHD on Tuesday, December 1 at 7 pm ET, with a virtual watch party that fans can join from home.
Hadestown won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Written by Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, the genre-defying musical blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown: The Musical invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
Brett Sullivan directed the capture, which was filmed over several performances in 2025. Bleecker Street's Crosswalk and LD Entertainment released it in theaters in July, and it became the highest-grossing live theater capture of all time. Read the reviews!
Hadestown is in its 8th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam. The Grammy-winning original Broadway cast recording recently surpassed 1 billion streams worldwide.
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