Gus Heagerty to Present IS THIS THE NEW ME? at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, NY

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Gus Heagerty: Is This The New Me? on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 6PM at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets are $30 ($20 for students) and can be reserved at https://kaatsbaan.org/seasonal-events-list/gusheagerty.

In this intimate and introspective evening of comedy, performer Gus Heagerty asks, 'Have you ever drunk tea instead of coffee for two days straight and felt so much calmer and productive? And then thought… 'Is this the new me?' Then this show is for you. This is a show about the yearning to find yourself over and over again in culture and…products.'

Gus Heagerty is a comedian, actor, and writer based in the Hudson Valley, New York. He creates satirical videos on social media under the handle @gus.heagerty. His work has also been seen on television and on stages across the country. Is This the New Me? was performed this fall in Portland (Oregon), Seattle, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Joe's Pub in New York City.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as it aims to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects society. The organization encourages a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in its programs and join its Board and Staff and insists on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

More on Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Recent Articles Celia Rowlson-Hall Named Inaugural Artist-In-Residence at Kaatsbaan

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone