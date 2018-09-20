Great Opportunities Across the Country Available in this Week's BWW Classifieds 9/20

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/20/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Production Associate

The Public Theater is seeking an unflappable associate to support the Production Executive and the Associate Director of Production. Responsibilities: Provide administrative support to The Production Office • Create Playbill Title Page Designer Billing, Production Staff, and Credits listings and act as sole liaison with the Press department through redrafting process • Ensure that all necessary designer reimbursement requests are in after show closes • Perform additional duties as re... (more)

Temp Jobs: Production Office Assistant (Full-Time Temporary)

The Public Theater is seeking a Production Office Assistant who will report to the Production Administrator and provide overall administrative and operational support to the The Public's fast-paced Production Office. Responsibilities: • Ordering and maintenance of Production department office supplies, including managing Staples Orders and their delivery • Assisting with event planning / set-up • Maintenance and updating of Prod Admin documents • Running related errands, including orde... (more)

Music Production: Artistic Director, The Yeomen of the Guard

The Savoy Company seeks an artistic director for its 2019 production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard; or the Merryman and His Maid. This position reports directly to the Savoy president and board of directors. The artistic director works closely with the music director and production manager to realize the creative vision for the production. The 2019 performance dates are May 17-18 at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia and at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA. Th... (more)

Temp Jobs: Assistant Director

Dates: October 1 - October 30 Payment: $250/week x 4 weeks Project Description: Words on the Street is a mystery, a "what-done-it," a crime in which all humanity is complicit. Baby is abducted. The Seven Deadly Sins call a summit meeting at which they play out their power struggle. Pandemonium reigns in a dystopian world teaming with falsehood and plagued by threat. This book of poetry, written by Anna Rabinowitz, has been transformed into a hybrid performance event, collaboratively ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wardrobe

Dates: October 23 - November 4 (3 days of tech, 8 performances) Payment: $250/week Project Description: Words on the Street is a mystery, a "what-done-it," a crime in which all humanity is complicit. Baby is abducted. The Seven Deadly Sins call a summit meeting at which they play out their power struggle. Pandemonium reigns in a dystopian world teaming with falsehood and plagued by threat. This book of poetry, written by Anna Rabinowitz, has been transformed into a hybrid performanc... (more)

: Social Media Management

I'm a digital marketing professional with more than 10 years of experience. My work varies from online advertising, to digital & social media content, to creating significant online presence for companies. I have extensive experience in the performing arts and offer this service to Theatre Companies, Actors, Directors, Composers, etc. Please contact me for any questions you may have. Thank you & best wishes!... (more)

Part Time Jobs: House Managers Needed ASAP for The Theater Center

HOUSE MANAGERS wanted for immediate hire for the Theater Center at 50th Street and Broadway, home to Perfect Crime, The Office A Musical Parody and One Woman Sex and the City. Duties include seating patrons, some bartending, maintaining the front of house operations and duties before, during and after the show and some light cleaning. Must be energetic, outgoing, and able to solve problems in a quiet and professional way. Must be willing to work weekends and some holidays. Hell's Kitch... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Touring Technicians

Troika Entertainment LLC is growing and we want to hear from YOU! TROIKA is seeking passionate touring technicians to join our rapidly expanding roster. TROIKA's touring slate includes, but is not limited to, the First National Actors' Equity tours of On Your Feet!, School of Rock, the North American premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, and the National Tours of Kinky Boots and Cats. Head and Assistant positions are available in the following departments: Carpentry Autom... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Manager

FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Front of House Manager. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-designed 75,000 squar... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager (Seasonal)

Position available from September 2018 through late April 2019 for an experienced Company Manager for The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival and other projects as needed. Company Manager will report to Senior Company Manager and be part of the General Management department. Responsibilities: • Fulfill artist travel. Including but not limited to: o Work with Travel Agent to arrange long distance travel o Arrange transportation from airport or travel station o Arrange local travel as... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Management Assistant (Full-Time Seasonal)

A full time, seasonal position is available in the Company Management office of The Public Theater from September 2018 through December 2018 with a possible extension. Responsibilities: • Assist Company Managers in administrative day to day duties including (but not limited to) arranging transportation needs, hotels/housing and per diems for visiting artists, tracking and mailing union contracts and checks, supporting Company Managers on artist ticketing, and clerical office support • Tak... (more)

: IMMEDIATE CASTING FOR MALE DANCER in 2018 Christmas Show

American Music Theatre (Lancaster, PA), a 1,600-seat celebrity concert venue that produces Original Productions throughout the year, is accepting digital submissions for immediate casting of a male dancer for The 2018 Christmas Show, The First Noel. Andrea McCormick, Artistic Director. Rehearsals begin October 8th, show opens November 1 and runs through December 30th. Please visit www.amtshows.com for a complete show schedule. Male Dancer needs to be versatile and athletic with e... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director of Education

Cleveland Play House seeks an Associate Director of Education to manage the day-to-day operations of CPH's Education Department. This position collaborates with the Director of Education in defining, planning and achieving the vision and mission of CPH's educational programming. Primary Duties include but are not limited to: directing a Classroom Matinee production and leading adult ensemble programs within the Academy; hiring and support of faculty and artists across all education programs exce... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and we are rapidly expanding our programming imprint. We are seeking a Director of Development, who will work on a range of initiatives to support our efforts to raise $2M annually and begin preparations for a $25-35 million capital campaign. Position summary Theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development and Events Manager

Development and Events Manager Theatre Aspen is seeking a Development and Events Manager for full-time employment. Theatre Aspen, a professional 200 seat, summer theatre in Colorado that presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students 5-18, and is rapidly expanding its programming imprint. We are seeking a Development and Events Manager, who will work on a range of tasks to support o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Education Coordinator

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks a highly organized and detail-oriented coordinator for the Education Department. The Education Coordinator will serve as the third member of the year-round team, handling administrative tasks and supporting our educational programs. Seeking individual with experience in educational theatre and theatrical training. Preference for an individual skilled in improvisation and devising with experience ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Line Producer

The Line Producer works with the Associate Producer and Producing Department on main stage and Delacorte productions and on special programs and projects as assigned. The Line Producer collaborates with multiple roles and departments ultimately ensuring that all productions are successful. This includes ensuring the artists have the resources they need and that productions are delivered on time and within the allotted budget. The Line Producer reports directly to the Associate Producer. Resp... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Dresser

Westchester Broadway Theatre is currently seeking an IMMEDIATE HIRE for a dresser for our current production of Phantom. No previous experience required! Below is the information regarding this position. Seeking wardrobe crew for our upcoming productions of Phantom and A Christmas Carol. Candidates should possess good sewing skills and a good sense of teamwork. Responsibilities include but are not limited to set up and organization of dressing rooms, costumes and accessories, quick changes/g... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Deck Audio (A2)

Westchester Broadway Theatre is currently seeking an IMMEDIATE HIRE for the deck audio(A2) for our current production of Phantom. No previous experience required! Below is the information regarding this position. Seeking a Full-Time Assistant Audio Technician (A2).The assistant audio technician maintains the PA system and wireless microphone system of the theater. The technician will interact with the show's cast, crew and musicians to maintain and troubleshoot the show's audio system during ... (more)

: Membership Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Membership Manager to oversee The Public's Membership and Public Supporter donor program (giving levels from $65-$1,000) representing approximately $2.5 million in contributed revenue. This position is also responsible for developing and managing year-end giving and small gift campaigns. This position reports to the Senior Director of Marketing & Communications in partnership with Director of Development. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upho... (more)

Graphics Designers: Press Kits, Key Art, Graphic Design - Get to the next level!

My goal is to help your production get to the next level. Clearly and effectively present your best work. I create press kits and key artwork for in-development or established productions, as well as certain graphic design services. The world needs new voices, stories, and ideas. This will only happen if you continue to create. I work with companies at all stages. Student, Professional, Hobbyist, Beginner, Expert friendly! Affordable design services in your budget. Clearly present your... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Facilities/Production Associate

Facilities/Production Associate National Dance Institute is seeking a part-time Facilities/Production Associate for our Saturday program to run the NDI Center for Learning & the Arts located in Harlem. The ideal candidate has a background in facility and/or stage production equipment. This position primarily runs every Saturday from October - June (excluding major holiday weekends). Hours are roughly 9am - 5pm Saturday. Additional days/hours may be possible for the right candidate. The part... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Seeking Stage Manager for Full-Length Play

STAGE MANAGER FOR NEW FULL-LENGTH PLAY We are currently seeking a non-union stage manager for A Therapy Session with Myself, a new full-length drama about dealing with social anxiety, depression, and Asperger's syndrome, premiering in mid-January at the Hudson Guild Theatre as part of the New York Theatre Festival's 2019 NYWinterfest. Please carefully read below, for more details. About the play: A Therapy Session with Myself tells the story of Alex Grayson, a young college student and asp... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Script/Story Analysis Class

Script/Story Analysis for achieving a comprehensive understanding of a script/story. This class will help you find ways of unearthing all of the gems a text may have. It conditions you to find obvious, direct meaning and hidden, indirect meaning. What actor, director, writer, or dramaturge wouldn't want to condition themselves to milk every last detail and piece of subtext in preparation for that next project? This class is ideal for: Actors who want to create deeper character development ... (more)

