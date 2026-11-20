If you're playing Grand Theft Auto VI this weekend, keep an ear out for some Broadway stars. Several Broadway mainstays have revealed that they are part of the voice cast for the new video game, the official cast list reveals.

Notable Broadway alumni featured in the voice cast include Carolee Carmello, Derek Klena, Jelani Alladin, Rob McClure, John Behlmann, Alex Boniello, Heather Alicia Simms, Caesar Samayoa, Alison Fraser, Joel Perez, Clarke Thorell, Danny Bolero, David Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Lisa Emery, Michael Hollick, Orlagh Cassidy, and more.

Other cast members include Eric William Morris, Kristy Cates, Lenne Klingaman, Cheryl Stern, Dan Bittner, Armand Schultz, Ektor River, Frank Harts, Aaron Serotsky, Allison Strong, Asa Somers, Barzin Akhavan, Bill Buell, Danny Wolohan, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Hiram Delgado, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Joe Joseph, Kit Flanagan, Pooya Mohseni, and Stephen Root.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A soundtrack featuring Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, and more was released Friday.

Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

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