My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Graham 2 Holiday Show to Honor Virginie Mécène With Performances in New York
The program features Appalachian Spring Suite and Embattled Garden Suite, with guest appearances from Buglisi Dance Theatre and dancers from the Martha Graham Dance.
Graham 2, the Martha Graham School's acclaimed performing ensemble, will present a special holiday performance on Friday, December 11, at 6:30pm, and Saturday, December 12, at 2pm and 6:30pm
This year's holiday performance honors longtime director Virginie Mécène for her 19 years of extraordinary leadership of Graham 2. Join the Company for a festive celebration recognizing Mécène's remarkable contributions to the next generation of Graham artists and her enduring dedication to preserving and advancing Martha Graham's vision. The company is also delighted to welcome Buglisi Dance Theatre as special guests for this celebratory performance.
The family-friendly program includes Appalachian Spring Suite, Embattled Garden Suite, excerpts from Canticle for Innocent Comedians, Virginie Mécène's Clair de Lune with guests from the Martha Graham Dance Company and Buglisi Dance Theatre, Mécène's reimagined Graham solo Désir, danced by Graham Company dancer and Graham 2 alumna Devin Loh, and Sospiri by Jacqulyn Buglisi danced by Graham Company and Buglisi Dance Theatre dancers Isabella Pagano, Jai Perez, Ane Arrieta, and Zachary Jeppsen-Toy.
The matinee on Saturday is designed for the younger set and will be a slightly shorter program. The afternoon will include crafts, snacks, and a chance to be photographed with the dancers!
The 2026 holiday show is part of the Martha Graham Dance Company's popular Studio Series, which offers audiences an up-close look at the work of the Company and Graham 2 in the intimate setting of the Martha Graham Studio Theater.
Performances will take place at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 1501 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $45 (general) / $25 (students/children). To purchase tickets, visit: https://marthagraham.org/studioseries/.
Those unable to attend in person can join the Company's digital membership for $20/month at https://www.patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes Studio Series streams and much more!
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode