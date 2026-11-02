Gingold Theatrical Group to Honor Dr. Jason Kindt and Dr. Mary L. Trump at 2026 Golden Shamrock Gala

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced additional honorees and performers for its 2026 Golden Shamrock Gala, to be held Friday, December 18, at The Players in Gramercy Park.

Dr. Jason Kindt, Medical Director of the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, will receive the Golden Shamrock Award alongside previously announced honoree Dr. Mary L. Trump, the New York Times bestselling author, clinical psychologist, and outspoken human rights activist.

Dr. Jason Kindt is a board-certified family physician and Medical Director of the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, a partnership between the Entertainment Community Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors. A lifelong theater enthusiast, Dr. Kindt has led the Center since its opening in 2017, providing compassionate, specialized healthcare to New York's performing arts and entertainment community. In 2024, he accepted a Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre on behalf of the Center, the first medical facility ever to receive the distinction. His work reflects a profound commitment to the artists and professionals whose talents sustain the theatrical community.

Dr. Mary L. Trump is a New York Times bestselling author, clinical psychologist, political commentator, and outspoken human rights activist. Her internationally bestselling book Too Much and Never Enough, followed by The Reckoning and Who Could Ever Love You, brought her distinctive psychological insight and uncompromising voice to a national audience. Through her books, commentary, and public advocacy, she has become a prominent critic of authoritarianism, political corruption, and abuses of power, championing democratic institutions, accountability, and individual rights. Her willingness to challenge injustice and speak uncomfortable truths reflects the independent thinking and humanitarian convictions central to George Bernard Shaw's legacy.

Gingold Theatrical Group will also recognize longtime Board Chair Pamela Singleton with its Gingold Legacy Award, in appreciation of her years of dedicated leadership and steadfast commitment to the company's mission.

The evening will feature performances by Charles Busch, Donna McKechnie, Christine Pedi, and Michael McCorry Rose, along with a special performance by legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose celebrated Broadway musicals include Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin.

David Staller, GTG's founder and Artistic Director, said:

'George Bernard Shaw believed that our responsibility to one another extends far beyond the theater. This year's honorees embody that conviction in wonderfully different ways. Dr. Mary L. Trump has demonstrated extraordinary courage in speaking out against injustice and defending human rights. Dr. Jason Kindt has devoted his professional life to caring for the people whose talents make our theatrical community possible. Both remind us that compassion is not simply something we feel, but something we put into action. We are delighted to celebrate them.'

GTG's Golden Shamrock Award is presented annually in recognition of artistic, cultural, and humanitarian contributions to society, inspired by Shaw's lifelong commitment to social engagement. Previous recipients include Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Danny Burstein, Donna McKechnie, Gray Coleman, Ethan E. Litwin, Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, and Tom Viola.

The Gala is GTG's largest annual fundraising event and will feature dinner and entertainment in the historic surroundings of The Players, the landmark private club founded in 1888 by actor Edwin Booth in Gramercy Park. Proceeds support the company's Off-Broadway productions, its celebrated Project Shaw series, development of new work through Speakers' Corner, and GTG's educational and community programming.

Tickets for the 2026 Golden Shamrock Gala are $350 for an individual ticket and $5,000 for a table of ten. Tickets and further information are available at www.gingoldgroup.org or by contacting the Gingold office at 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org.

Performers subject to schedule and availability.

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