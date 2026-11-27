In honor of Black Friday, get a free mystery pin and free shipping on orders $75+ from the BroadwayWorld store! Valid through November 29, the deal is available while supplies last.

The BroadwayWorld Store features merch from Broadway's best shows and beyond, including Wicked, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Rocky Horror Show, The Outsiders, and more. See highlights below and get shopping now here.

The Lion King Sun Logo Tee

Black unisex adult t-shirt with The Lion King sun logo across the chest.



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Oh Mary! Portrait Tote

This black tote bag features the show's title in bold white lettering on one side and a portrait of Mary Todd Lincoln on the other.



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Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical Logo Tee

This black cotton tee features the Operation Mincemeat logo on the front chest.



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Hadestown Large Fan

Vibrant fan featuring an all-over flower and leaf print along with the lyrics Spring Will Come Again and the Hadestown logo.

Made from polyester and a bamboo handle

Handle measures 13"

Fan fully opened measures 26"



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Outsiders Stay Gold Ornament

Celebrate the holidays with this Stay Gold ornament. Antique gold finish with brown suede string.



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Outsiders Stay Gold Necklace

Find beauty in the simple things with this necklace engraved with the quote, "Stay Gold."

Product measures 20", with a 2" extension on a 3" x 4" backer card

Material: Metal



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Hamilton A. Ham Hat

Wanna be in the room where it happens? This adjustable flat-brim snap-back hat featuring "A. Ham" embroidered on the front and the Hamilton logo on the back is the perfect accessory for you.

-Your obedient servant



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Ragtime Logo Pin

Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 1.25"



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Hadestown Names Tee

Black tee featuring the iconic Hadestown flower surrounded by the names of Hermes, Orpheus, Eurydice, Persephone, Hades, and The Fates along with the Hadestown logo on the sleeve.

Made of 90% airlume combed, ring-spun cotton and 10% polyester

Features side-seams and shoulder taping

Relaxed fit

Available in sizes Small through 2X-Large



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Hadestown Glow in the Dark Lamp Ornament

Shed some light on your holiday with this glow-in-the-dark ornament straight from the electric city along with the Hadestown logo.

Product measures approx. 3"

Material: Metal & Enamel



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Hamilton Women In The Sequel Tee

When you meet Thomas Jefferson, we compel you to wear this shirt featuring a silhouette of the Schuyler sisters along with the lyric, "Include women in the sequel."

Unisex Fit

Material: 100% pre-shrunk USA cotton



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The Great Gatsby It's Only Tea Mug

No need for such commotion. Drink your favorite warm beverage in this ceramic mug, Old Sport.

Beverage Capacity: 11oz.

Top rack residential dishwasher safe

Microwave safe

Complies with FDA, Prop 65



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The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Crewneck

Warm yourself from the shivers with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front, and "…pation" on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester



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The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream it Be it Hoodie

You'll look truly beautiful to behold when you wear this pullover hoodie featuring the lyrics, "Don't Dream It" on the front, and "Be it" on the back.

Unisex fit



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Death Becomes Her Immortal Hat

Look eternally fabulous in this adjustable hat featuring the tagline, "Immortal" on the front, and the Death Becomes Her logo on the back.

One size fits most



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Death Becomes Her Tour Logo Magnet

Commemorate your evening out for eternity with this magnet featuring the Death Becomes Her logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical Spinner Ornament

Have a glitzy festive season with this spinner style ornament featuring the quote, "If it's down, it's down together. If it's up, it's up as one." Along with the silhouettes of the characters jumping mid-air on a yellow background.

Material: Metal and Enamel

Product measures approx. 3.25"



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Other Desert Cities Logo Tee

Survive the holidays in style with this tee featuring the tagline, "Tell All, Broadway 2026" on the front, and a photo of the cast and logo for Other Desert Cities on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% Cotton



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Wicked Bubble Fan

Keep cool while making a Galindafied statement, this fan is a must-have for Wicked enthusiasts.

Made from polyester and bamboo

Handles measures 13"

Open fan measures 26"





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Much Ado About Nothing Logo Tee

Mid length boxy fit tee featuring Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo

Material: 100% ring spun cotton



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