Get a Free Mystery Pin & Free Shipping on Black Friday Orders From the BroadwayWorld Store
The BroadwayWorld Store features merch from Wicked, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, and more.
In honor of Black Friday, get a free mystery pin and free shipping on orders $75+ from the BroadwayWorld store! Valid through November 29, the deal is available while supplies last.
The BroadwayWorld Store features merch from Broadway's best shows and beyond, including Wicked, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Rocky Horror Show, The Outsiders, and more. See highlights below and get shopping now here.
Shop now!
The Lion King Sun Logo Tee
Black unisex adult t-shirt with The Lion King sun logo across the chest.
Oh Mary! Portrait Tote
This black tote bag features the show's title in bold white lettering on one side and a portrait of Mary Todd Lincoln on the other.
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical Logo Tee
This black cotton tee features the Operation Mincemeat logo on the front chest.
Hadestown Large Fan
Vibrant fan featuring an all-over flower and leaf print along with the lyrics Spring Will Come Again and the Hadestown logo.
- Made from polyester and a bamboo handle
- Handle measures 13"
- Fan fully opened measures 26"
Outsiders Stay Gold Ornament
Celebrate the holidays with this Stay Gold ornament. Antique gold finish with brown suede string.
Outsiders Stay Gold Necklace
Find beauty in the simple things with this necklace engraved with the quote, "Stay Gold."
- Product measures 20", with a 2" extension on a 3" x 4" backer card
- Material: Metal
Hamilton A. Ham Hat
Wanna be in the room where it happens? This adjustable flat-brim snap-back hat featuring "A. Ham" embroidered on the front and the Hamilton logo on the back is the perfect accessory for you.
-Your obedient servant
Ragtime Logo Pin
Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.
- Product measures approx. 1.25"
Hadestown Names Tee
Black tee featuring the iconic Hadestown flower surrounded by the names of Hermes, Orpheus, Eurydice, Persephone, Hades, and The Fates along with the Hadestown logo on the sleeve.
- Made of 90% airlume combed, ring-spun cotton and 10% polyester
- Features side-seams and shoulder taping
- Relaxed fit
- Available in sizes Small through 2X-Large
Hadestown Glow in the Dark Lamp Ornament
Shed some light on your holiday with this glow-in-the-dark ornament straight from the electric city along with the Hadestown logo.
- Product measures approx. 3"
- Material: Metal & Enamel
Hamilton Women In The Sequel Tee
When you meet Thomas Jefferson, we compel you to wear this shirt featuring a silhouette of the Schuyler sisters along with the lyric, "Include women in the sequel."
- Unisex Fit
- Material: 100% pre-shrunk USA cotton
The Great Gatsby It's Only Tea Mug
No need for such commotion. Drink your favorite warm beverage in this ceramic mug, Old Sport.
- Beverage Capacity: 11oz.
- Top rack residential dishwasher safe
- Microwave safe
- Complies with FDA, Prop 65
The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Crewneck
Warm yourself from the shivers with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front, and "…pation" on the back.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester
The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream it Be it Hoodie
You'll look truly beautiful to behold when you wear this pullover hoodie featuring the lyrics, "Don't Dream It" on the front, and "Be it" on the back.
- Unisex fit
Death Becomes Her Immortal Hat
Look eternally fabulous in this adjustable hat featuring the tagline, "Immortal" on the front, and the Death Becomes Her logo on the back.
- One size fits most
Death Becomes Her Tour Logo Magnet
Commemorate your evening out for eternity with this magnet featuring the Death Becomes Her logo.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical Spinner Ornament
Have a glitzy festive season with this spinner style ornament featuring the quote, "If it's down, it's down together. If it's up, it's up as one." Along with the silhouettes of the characters jumping mid-air on a yellow background.
- Material: Metal and Enamel
- Product measures approx. 3.25"
Other Desert Cities Logo Tee
Survive the holidays in style with this tee featuring the tagline, "Tell All, Broadway 2026" on the front, and a photo of the cast and logo for Other Desert Cities on the back.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 100% Cotton
Wicked Bubble Fan
Keep cool while making a Galindafied statement, this fan is a must-have for Wicked enthusiasts.
- Made from polyester and bamboo
- Handles measures 13"
- Open fan measures 26"
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Tee
Mid length boxy fit tee featuring Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo
- Material: 100% ring spun cotton
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.