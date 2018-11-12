Get Your Theatre Career Started with this Week's New BWW Classifieds, 11/12

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/8/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs: Assistant House Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre Company at the Harman Center for the Arts, a multi-venue LORT B+ theatre, seeks part-time Assistant House Managers. Responsibilities for this entry-level position include training ushers, greeting and seating patrons and maintaining a high level of customer care under the direction of the Lead House Managers. The successful candidate will have superior people skills and the ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure. A background in face-to-face customer servic... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Sales Associate

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is currently seeking a full-time Sales Associate in our box office. Qualified applicants will provide the highest level of customer service to STC patrons and handle customer service problems as they arise while ensuring a positive resolution. The Box Office Sales Associate will sell and reserve tickets to all productions, process exchanges, and sell and renew subscriptions for our current and new subscribers with little supervision, and is expected to work evenin... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Deck Chief

The Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) seeks a Deck Chief to join the Stage Operations team. This position will maintain the quality and integrity of stage, set, and prop elements for STC productions, presentations, and rentals, and will sustain a working understanding of the theatre, its procedures, and its equipment. Job functions will include: serving as lead run crew for STC productions, outside rentals, and special events as assigned by the Stage Operations Supervisor; maintaining pre- and p... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Group Sales & Ticket Services Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre Company, a multi-venue LORT B+ theatre in Washington, DC, seeks a Group Sales & Ticket Services Manager. This position is part of the Audience Services department, and supervises box office operations, including: hires, trains, and schedules sales associates and sales supervisors, provides customer service to the public, and resolves ticketing software issues. In addition, the Manager tracks budget information, processes departmental payroll, and reconciles financial info... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Institutional Fundraising Coordinator

The Shakespeare Theatre Company seeks an Institutional Fundraising Coordinator (IFC) to support the day-to-day operations of foundation, government, and corporate fundraising. The IFC will be responsible for researching prospects; writing proposals, letters of inquiry and reports; stewarding grants and managing donor relationships; maintaining Tessitura accounts; and participating at cultivation and fundraising events. The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor's degree in Arts Management, Theatre... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Retail Attendant

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is seeking individuals with a love of the Arts for a position with the flexibility to work anywhere from 8 hours to up to 29 hours per week, depending on scheduled events. The Gift Shop Attendant will participate in the set-up and supervision of the gift shop, arrange inventory, advise Manager of any pending shortages; greet guests and explain items for sale with suggestive selling techniques, perform clean-up duties, properly record all transactions and perform a... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Retail and Concessions Lead

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is seeking individuals with a love of the Arts for a position with the flexibility to work anywhere from 8 hours to up to 29 hours per week, depending on scheduled events. The Retail and Concessions Lead will act as the Manager On Duty, participate in the set-up and supervision of the bars, arrange inventory, oversee and manage the bar staff; communicate any shortages or outages to Managers, greet guests and explain items for sale with suggestive selling technique... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Donor Advisor

DONOR ADVISOR Reports to: Donor Advisor Supervisor Work Schedule: Part time (through 6/30/19) Status (Exempt/Non-Exempt): Non-Exempt Compensation: Hourly, Eligible for Incentive Compensation Benefit Status: 401(k), Paid Sick Leave Department: Institutional Advancement About The Company Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, it has entertained millions of audience members and pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Annual Fund Officer

ANNUAL FUND OFFICER Reports to: Annual Fund Manager Work Schedule: Full-Time/40 hours a week - Monday to Friday; some evenings and weekends required Status: Non-Exempt Compensation: Salary, Commensurate with experience Benefit Status: Eligible Department: Institutional Advancement About The Company Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, we have entertained millions of audience m... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Network Manager

NETWORK MANAGER Reports to: Director of Finance and Technology Work Schedule: 8:00am - 4:00pm, Monday - Friday Status (Exempt/Non-Exempt): Exempt Compensation: Hourly Benefit Status: Eligible Department: Information Systems About The Company Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, it has entertained millions of audience members and produced some of the most important shows of our... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Associate

Front of House Associate (ongoing) Class: Non-Exempt, Part Time Reports to Director of Ticketing & Audience Services Marin Theatre Company seeks Part-Time Front of House employees who will cross train as a Box Office Associate, House Manager, MTC Cafe employee, and Bartender. Qualified candidates will have previous customer service experience and a passion for theatre, particularly the development of new plays. Prior experience with ticketing software preferred, but not required. In additi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

Application Deadline: November 12, 2018 Email materials to: jobs@ConstellationTheatre.org with "Production Manager" in subject. No phone calls, please. Constellation Theatre Company seeks a full-time Production Manager to oversee scheduling, budgeting, contracting and the execution of all aspects of physical production, including scenery, lights, costumes, props, paint, sound, and projections for all productions, workshops, readings and events. Key Responsibilities Include: Planning ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Marketing Assistant

Job Description Program/Department: Marketing Direct Report: PR/Marketing Manager Position: Marketing Assistant Classification: Part-Time/Hourly/Non-Exempt East West Players East West Players (EWP) is a nonprofit organization with a mission of producing artistic works and educational programs that foster dialogue exploring Asian Pacific experiences. Summary The primary function of the Marketing Assistant is to support the activities of the PR/Marketing Manager and the PR/Marketing De... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager of Administration

Symphony Space is seeking a dynamic, organized, and systems-oriented person to join our team in the newly created position of Manager of Administration. The Manager of Administration will report jointly to the Executive Director and Managing Director and be responsible for three key areas: (1) human resources; (2) administration; and (3) office management. The Manager of Administration plays a key role in the support of the executive team, partnering with the MD and ED in imparting Symphony S... (more)

Internships: Casting Internship - IMMEDIATE

Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. is seeking energetic, hard-working, highly organized students for FULL-TIME (Monday-Friday 10AM - 6PM) and PART-TIME (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10AM - 6PM) internships. Position starts IMMEDIATELY and continues through mid-December. If interested, the option to extend through the Spring Semester is available, but NOT required. **DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS INTERNSHIP, WE ARE ONLY ABLE TO CONSIDER STUDENTS. Please only apply if you are... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Teacher Artist, After School Acting Program (Spring 2019)

NOW HIRING Teaching Artists for the After School Acting Program (A.S.A.P.) at Playhouse on the Square ASAP is a program for young people in grades 3rd-8th that takes place in partnership with local schools and community centers in the Memphis area. Students study a specific style or genre of theatre each semester. In order to ensure the same quality and content of experience for all young people involved in ASAP, teaching artists are provided with the full 12-week curriculum. Classes either... (more)

Internships: 2019 Summer Theatre Internships

THE NAPLES PLAYERS is seeking motivated, confident and creative young theatre artists for the 2019 Summer Internship Program. The internship is a summer-long program with a weekly stipend and housing provided close to downtown Naples, Florida and the theatre. Start dates are negotiable for Mid-May. End date is negotiable for Mid-August, depending on the closing date for the summer production. We are seeking: Scenic, Lighting, Costume, Sound, Props and Stage Management Internships. Requir... (more)

: Musical Theatre Teacher - Singapore

Singapore's only dedicated musical theatre academy is seeking a Musical Theatre Teacher to join it's expanding team. The academy teaches musical theatre to local and international students from ages 4 to adult. Sing'theatre is a registered charity and the academy aims to inspire the love of theatre for the next generation and provide students with a strong focus on skills and technique. The academy is a small team and the candidate will have a strong input into the future of the academy and be ... (more)

Internships: Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program - Summer 2019

Theatre Aspen is now inviting applicants to apply for the 2019 Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program. Located in the beautiful Rocky Mountains, Theatre Aspen sits in the Rio Grande Park in downtown Aspen, Colorado, and is the region's only professional theatre company. The 2019 Summer Season will consist of 2 Musicals and 1 Play as well as summertime cabarets and educational productions. For nearly a decade, the Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program (TAAP) for aspiring theatre professionals has been ... (more)

: Assistant Professor of Acting

ssistant Professor of Acting The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago invites applications for a full-time tenure track acting faculty appointment beginning Fall 2019. We seek an Acting teacher who is a multi-disciplinary artist, passionate about teaching, collaborating, and contributing as part of a faculty re-shaping our conservatory for the current/future field on stage, screen, and in new media. Qualifications: Demonstrated excellence in teaching across a variety of sett... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Office Manager

SUMMARY: Fellowship for Performing Arts, a mid-sized, New York-based not-for-profit theatrical production and touring company, is seeking a full-time Office Manager to manage its growing support team in its newly remodeled offices on the top floor of the Film Center Building on 9th Avenue just west of Times Square. The position reports to the President & Artistic Director. QUALIFICATIONS: - Bachelor's Degree and 3 years of experience in office management, systems and procedures. - A priori... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Database Assistant

SUMMARY: Fellowship for Performing Arts, a mid-sized, New York-based not-for-profit theatrical production and touring company, is seeking a full-time Database Assistant to be responsible for the day-to-day database needs. The Database Assistant will provide support to the Database Director as well as the philanthropy, theatre and office operation teams. They will be a part of the growing support team in FPA's newly remodeled offices on the top floor of the Film Center Building on 9th Avenue jus... (more)

: Lighting Supervisor

The Public Theater seeks a Lighting Supervisor to manage the Lighting Department and oversee the execution of all theatrical lighting for Public Theater Productions. The department is responsible for lighting nearly two dozen productions per year plus myriad events and workshops in The Public's Astor Place home and the outdoor Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The successful candidate will have deep knowledge of current theatrical lighting technology and practice, experience managing teams on... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Producer

ASSISTANT PRODUCER Jeffrey Richards Associates One of the more prolific Broadway lead-producing offices is seeking an experienced Assistant to support its upcoming slate of productions and developmental activities. Currently represented on Broadway with: American Son, The Lifespan of a Fact. Among its 40+ Broadway productions are: Significant Other, Fiddler on the Roof, American Psycho, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, All the Way, The Glass Menagerie, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Gershwins'... (more)

Internships: Spring Internships

Primary Stages internships are based in the tradition of theater apprenticeships. Interns form a core of support in all areas of the company's operations, gaining experience in their chosen department while receiving a weekly stipend of $50, free tickets to all of Primary Stages' productions, mentorship seminars with senior staff, and free or reduced priced registration for Primary Stages ESPA classes. Our internship program offers the opportunity to develop practical skills while creating relat... (more)

