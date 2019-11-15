Get Tickets to See Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell's Holiday Show at 54 Below

Brian Stokes Mitchell Plays With Music - Holiday!



Nov 12-23 at 7:00pm



Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate, Shuffle Along) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new Plays With Music - Holiday concert, celebrating both the holidays and the release of his new album, Plays with Music.

Featuring classic holiday favorites with fresh arrangements along with some non-traditional surprises, the show is a delightful evening with one of Broadway's most charismatic and versatile leading men.

