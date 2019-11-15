Get Tickets to See Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell's Holiday Show at 54 Below
Brian Stokes Mitchell Plays With Music - Holiday!
Nov 12-23 at 7:00pm
Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate, Shuffle Along) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new Plays With Music - Holiday concert, celebrating both the holidays and the release of his new album, Plays with Music.
Featuring classic holiday favorites with fresh arrangements along with some non-traditional surprises, the show is a delightful evening with one of Broadway's most charismatic and versatile leading men.
Get Your Tickets HERE!
254 W 54th Street, Cellar, New York NY 10019 | 646-476-3551 | 54Below.com
