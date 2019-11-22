GREATER CLEMENTS
Get Tickets to See Samuel D. Hunter's GREATER CLEMENTS from Lincoln Center

See Lincoln Center's premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's play Greater Clements directed by Davis McCallum with seats from $82!

Don't miss the newest play by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale)!

GREATER CLEMENTS is a portrait of life in a small mining town and the
secrets hidden below its surface. Two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey leads the cast in this illuminating and distinctly American story. Directed by Davis McCallum.

LINCOLN CENTER THEATER
150 W. 65TH ST
212-239-6200



