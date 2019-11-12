Get Tickets to See National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Musical Fantasy THE SORCERESS this December

Presented by the company that brought you FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish!

This December, Escape to a Magical World of fantasy, illusion, and suspense. Presented by the company that brought you Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, NYTF's "The Sorceress" is a magical, musical fantasy starring an innocent young heroine and her dashing fiancé, a devious stepmother, and a scheming witch.



Written in 1878, The Sorceress (Di Kishefmakherin) is one of the earliest works by Avrom Goldfaden, the acknowledged father of modern Yiddish

theatre. It was brought to America in 1882 by a 14-year old Boris Thomashefsky, who would go on to become one of Yiddish theatre's biggest stars.



Over the years, the role of the Sorceress, which was traditionally played by a man, became a dream role for some of the greatest leading men of their time. The tradition continues in this production, as Mikhl Yashinsky, from the Folksbiene's smash hit Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, assumes the title role.



The Sorceress is fulfilling NYTF's dream of rescuing and restoring the essential music, lyrics, and scripts of the Yiddish theatre. The fully restored orchestrations are based, in part, on pre-Holocaust musical arrangements which were saved from destruction at the hands of the Nazis by the scholar-heroes of YIVO Vilna, who risked their lives to save thousands of unique documents and manuscripts.



Tickets for previews start at $49, and regular season tickets start at $59 and are available at www.nytf.org . The Sorceress will be performed in Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles.









