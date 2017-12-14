CARDINAL
Click Here for More Articles on CARDINAL

Get Tickets to See CARDINAL with Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally for $49!

Dec. 14, 2017  

Get Tickets to See CARDINAL with Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally for $49!Paint it red. So begins Lydia's (Anna Chlumsky, "Veep") wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town. But when her scheme is diverted, a precarious rivalry is born. A battle for the town's soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor (Adam Pally, "Happy Endings"), its defiant matriarch (Becky Ann Baker, "Girls") and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed.

CARDINAL will feature Becky Ann Baker ("Girls") as Nancy Prenchel, Anna Chlumsky ("Veep") as Lydia Lensky, Alex Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Nat Prenchel, Adam Pally ("Happy Endings") as Jeff Torm, Stephen Park (Aubergine) as Li-Wei Chen, and Eugene Young (Geek!) as Jason Chen.

CARDINAL is the Benjamin Maurice Rosen Commission for Second Stage Theater.

CARDINAL will feature scenic design by Derek McLane; costume design by Jennifer Moeller; lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker; sound design by Leah Gelpe; and casting by Telsey + Company.

Offer Details:

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS AS LOW AS $49!

ORCHESTRA SEATING
$49 - $69 - All January Performances
Regular prices: $69 - $89 | Offer Expires: 1/31

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Get Tickets to See CARDINAL with Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally for $49!
  • Give the Gift of BroadwayHD this Holiday Season!
  • Tell Us About your Favorite Chanukah Memory and Win Tickets to See THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! in a Cinema Near You
  • Save on the Final Weeks to See Roundabout's THE LAST MATCH
  • Save Up to $40 to See John Leguizamo in LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS on Broadway
  • Save Up to $40 on Select Seats for MISS SAIGON Before it Flies off on 1/14

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com