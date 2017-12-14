Get Tickets to See CARDINAL with Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally for $49!

Click Here for More Articles on CARDINAL

Paint it red. So begins Lydia's (Anna Chlumsky, "Veep") wild idea to invigorate her Rust Belt town. But when her scheme is diverted, a precarious rivalry is born. A battle for the town's soul ensues, causing its obsessive mayor (Adam Pally, "Happy Endings"), its defiant matriarch (Becky Ann Baker, "Girls") and the rest of its residents to question who they are and where they're headed.

CARDINAL will feature Becky Ann Baker ("Girls") as Nancy Prenchel, Anna Chlumsky ("Veep") as Lydia Lensky, Alex Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Nat Prenchel, Adam Pally ("Happy Endings") as Jeff Torm, Stephen Park (Aubergine) as Li-Wei Chen, and Eugene Young (Geek!) as Jason Chen.

CARDINAL is the Benjamin Maurice Rosen Commission for Second Stage Theater.

CARDINAL will feature scenic design by Derek McLane; costume design by Jennifer Moeller; lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker; sound design by Leah Gelpe; and casting by Telsey + Company.

Offer Details :

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS AS LOW AS $49 !

ORCHESTRA SEATING

$49 - $69 - All January Performances

Regular prices: $69 - $89 | Offer Expires: 1/31

Related Articles