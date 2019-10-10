Get Tickets Today for LCT3's New Play POWER STRIP by Sylvia Khoury

LCT3 presents the world premiere of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury (Selling Kabul) and directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls).

In Power Strip, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan), spends her days tethered to an electric Power Strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.

