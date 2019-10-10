Get Tickets Today for LCT3's New Play POWER STRIP by Sylvia Khoury

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

Get Tickets Today for LCT3's New Play POWER STRIP by Sylvia KhouryLCT3 presents the world premiere of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury (Selling Kabul) and directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls).

LCT3 - ALL SEATS $30

In Power Strip, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan), spends her days tethered to an electric Power Strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.

Get Tickets HERE!

Get a glimpse of Power Strip:



