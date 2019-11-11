Get Tickets Now to See the Final Week of Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway in FOR THE GIRLS

Nov. 11, 2019  

Get Tickets Now to See the Final Week of Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway in FOR THE GIRLSLive on Broadway through Nov. 17. A Celebration of music's most passionate women from Broadway's most vibrant star.

KRISTIN CHENOWETH
FOR THE GIRLS

Book now for the best seats: November 15 - 17, tickets from $59!

Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth returns to Broadway live in concert for 8 performances only! Premiering songs from her new hit album, FOR THE GIRLS (on Concord Records), this intimate evening of music and stories is a personal tribute to the great singers who have influenced her. Chenoweth brings her powerhouse voice and emotionally charged interpretations to hits like "The Way We Were," "The Man That Got Away," and "When I Fall in Love" from such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland.

"I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls." -Kristin Chenoweth

Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St.

