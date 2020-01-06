Get $79, No-Fee Tickets to WICKED on Broadway this Month

Everyone deserves the chance to be "Wicked."

There's a reason that this musical is the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history. Ever since Elphaba and Glinda took their first bows in NYC, the city's felt more "Wicked" - in the best possible way.

We're green with excitement because TodayTix has no-fee tickets starting at $79 to performances of Wicked through Jan. 16. This offer is available only on TodayTix; so, get your tickets now and we'll see you in the Land of Oz.

Long before Dorothy arrived, there was another powerful young woman in Oz, and she was born with emerald-green skin. She was smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing extraordinary talent.

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

WICKED is the must-see cultural phenomenon for audiences of all ages.





