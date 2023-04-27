Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Get $49 Tickets to GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre

Apr. 27, 2023  

Performances begin in just days for Grey House on Broadway and there has never been a better time to score discounted tickets for the first show of the new Broadway season!

Use discount code: GHBWORLD, here for the following dicounts:

Tickets April 29-May 30:

Mezz Weekday (pre open): $69-129 (regular), $67-83 (discount)
Balcony Weekday (pre open): $49-89 (regular, $39-49 (discount)
Mezz Weekend (pre open): $79-139 (regular), $79-95 (discount)
Balcony Weekend (pre open): $59-99 (regular), $39-49 (discount)

Tickets May 31-July 2:

Mezz Weekday (post open): $99-149 (regular), $85-99 (discount)
Balcony Weekday (post open): $49-99 (regular), $39-49 (discount)
Mezz Weekend (post open): $109-159 (regular), $99-109 (discount)
Balcony Weekend (post open): $59-109 (regular), $49 (discount)

*Offer is valid for performances from 04/30/23 to 07/02/23. Tickets must be purchased by 07/02/23. All prices include a $2.00 Facility Fee. Tickets are subject to availability. Cast and schedule subject to change. Not all seats are discounted. Regular service charges apply to phone and internet orders. May not be combined with any other offer or discount. Not applicable to previously purchased tickets. No refunds or exchanges. Blackout dates may apply. Offer may be revoked or altered at any time. Limit 8 tickets per order.

Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street).

Grey House by Levi Holloway, will be directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll's House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards"), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place).






