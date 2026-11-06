George Malavé's THIRD AVENUE EL Photography Exhibition to Open at Bronx Music Hall

WHEDco's Bronx Music Hall has announced the opening reception of Third Avenue El, a photography exhibition by acclaimed Puerto Rican-born photographer George Malavé, whose work has chronicled New York City's neighborhoods and communities for more than five decades.

The exhibition opens with a public reception on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Bronx Music Hall, located at 438 East 163rd Street in the Bronx.

Featuring photographs taken during the railway's final years of operation, the exhibition offers a rare visual record of one of the Bronx's most recognizable landmarks and the communities whose lives were intertwined with it.

For decades, the Third Avenue El was an essential artery of Bronx life, connecting communities from the bustling commercial district of the Hub at 149th Street to Gun Hill Road. The elevated railway helped fuel the borough's development, carrying generations of residents to jobs, schools, businesses, and neighborhoods across the city. Its closure marked the end of an era.

While the removal of the aging steel structure brought sunlight back to Third Avenue, it also eliminated a vital transit connection through the heart of the Bronx. The train was replaced by bus service, leaving a transportation gap whose consequences would be felt for decades.

Through a striking collection of photographs captured in 1972 and 1973, Malavé preserves the final chapter of the Third Avenue Elevated Railway, popularly known as the “El,” before its permanent closure on April 29, 1973. More than a record of a disappearing structure, his work offers a window into the streets, neighborhoods, and everyday life of a borough on the brink of profound transformation.

Exhibition Details

Subject: George Malavé: Third Avenue El

Opening Reception: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Exhibit Run: November 11, 2026 – April 11, 2027

Location: Bronx Music Hall, 438 East 163rd Street, Bronx, NY

About George Malavé

Born in Puerto Rico in 1946 and raised in New York City, George Malavé is an acclaimed photographer whose work has documented urban life, communities, and the changing landscape of New York for more than five decades. An original member of En Foco, the pioneering photography organization dedicated to advancing the work of historically underrepresented artists, Malavé has built an extensive body of work exploring the human experience through documentary photography.

His photographs have been exhibited at prominent institutions, including the International Center of Photography, the Museum of the City of New York, the Bronx Museum of the Arts, and the New-York Historical Society. A recipient of a Creative Artist Public Service Fellowship and a National Endowment for the Arts grant, Malavé has published several photographic collections, including Third Avenue El / Bronx, N.Y. 1972–73. His work is held in the permanent collections of the New York Public Library and the New York City Municipal Archives. In 2026, he was selected by the Magnum Foundation as one of eight fellows to participate in the 2026 cycle of “Counter Histories: Puerto Rico”, a multiyear initiative supporting photographic projects that engage with archives and collective memory of Puerto Rico and its diaspora.

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