Gary Sinise Receives First Champion of Hope Award From The People of Hope

Gary Sinise, the Golden Globe Award actor, director, and founder of his eponymous foundation, received the first Champion of Hope Award from The People of Hope Foundation on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:00 P.M., at the Columbus Citizens Foundation, located at 8 East 69th Street, New York, New York. Gary received the award during the presentation of his new book 'Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father, and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through,' co-authored with Marcus Brotherton.

The book chronicles the life of Gary's son McCanna Anthony 'Mac' Sinise, a musician and composer who was diagnosed at age 27 in 2018 with chordoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer affecting the spine. Despite initial treatments, the tumor returned and metastasized, leading to years of surgeries, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Mac passed away on January 5, 2024, at age 33

Luciano Lamonarca, the president of The People of Hope, speaking of Gary, said, 'I am very proud to be able to bestow the first Champion of Hope Award on Gary Sinise. He has worked tirelessly to help veterans, military personnel, and their families all across the United States through his foundation. He is a true champion among champions of hope.'

'It is an honor to have received the Champion of Hope Award from Luciano Lamonarca and The People of Hope Foundation. I have always strived to do my best to help those served by the organization that bears my name, and receiving this recognition encourages me to do even more,' said actor Sinise.

ABOUT Gary Sinise

Gary Sinise's career is a powerhouse of artistry, advocacy, and unwavering dedication to our nation's heroes. Co-founding the legendary Steppenwolf Theatre at just 18, he skyrocketed to fame as Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, earning an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar nomination and cementing his Hollywood legacy with Apollo 13, Ransom, The Green Mile, and nine seasons on CSI: NY.

But his greatest role? Championing those who serve. What began as support for Vietnam veterans grew into a lifelong mission—entertaining troops, building memorials, and founding the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 to uplift America's defenders and their families. His impact has earned him the prestigious Presidential Citizens Medal, making him only the third actor ever to receive the honor.

Through his foundation and bestselling memoir Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service, Sinise's legacy of service continues to inspire and transform lives.

ABOUT THE PEOPLE OF HOPE

The People of Hope is a vibrant hub, bringing together practical initiatives that are motivated by kindness and compassion and supported by people and organizations that wish to bring hope and joy to others. The People of Hope empowers participants to seed the world with kindness through collaboration and seeks those who strive for a brighter tomorrow and a more humane world.

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