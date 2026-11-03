GRAND HOTEL Workshop Underway With Norbert Leo Butz, Austin Scott & More

A new production of Grand Hotel is currently being workshopped, now in its second week. A new social media post that was reposted by Norbert Leo Butz confirmed his participation, originally shared by choreographer Jesse Robb.

The workshop also reportedly includes Elizabeth Stanley, Beth Malone, Douglas Sills, Austin Scott, Michael Maliakel, Taylor Colleton, Wade McCollum, Kevin Csolak, Drew Redington, Marissa Rosen, Brandon Block, and Tatiana Lofton.

Also involved are music director and orchestrator Benedict Braxton-Smith, musician and sound designer Mike Dobson, and dancers and choreographers Miriam Larici & Leonardo Barrionuevo.

Further details on the production and its potential future are being kept under wraps.

Inspired by Vicki Baum's 1929 novel, Grand Hotel follows the post-war comings and goings of the artists, businessmen, jewel thieves, and ambitious young secretaries whose lives intersect in the opulent lobby of Berlin's most prestigious hotel.

First produced under the title At the Grand (1958), with a score by Robert Wright & George Forrest and book by Luther Davis, the original production was revitalized in 1989 by director-choreographer Tommy Tune, with additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, for a Tony Award-winning run on Broadway.

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