GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK's George Clooney Gets His Sardi's Portrait!

George Clooney, who is currently staring in the Broadway show Goodnight, and Good Luck, just recently received his Sardi's portrait! The portrait features his naturally gray hair, though his hair now is currently dyed for his Broadway role.

The characiture came out just after Clooney recently opened Goodnight, and Good Luck on Broadway. The show is currently playing at the Winter Garden Theatre and opened on April 3, 2025.

About the show

Murrow and McCarthy are going head to head on Broadway! Hollywood superstar George Clooney makes his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, which is based on his 2005 film. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

It's the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his team at CBS choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas