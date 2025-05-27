GENDERF*CKERY Trans Variety Show and Mutual Aid Mixer Will Raise Money For The Trans Justice Funding Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Small Boat Productions will present GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show and Mutual Aid Mixer to raise money for the Trans Justice Funding Project. Small Boat's Pride Month Celebration and Fundraiser will take place at 3 Dollar Bill on Tuesday, June 17th at 7 PM.

Small Boat Productions, The Brooklyn-based indie theater outfit, continues their Small Boat Summer with GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show and Mutual Aid Mixer at 3 Dollar Bill. Mitchie LaDue makes her directorial debut with Small Boat in the company's inaugural Pride celebration. GENDERF*CKERY features a full night of dynamic performers, vendors, and a wide range of mutual aid and community support organizations centered on New York's Trans and Genderqueer Community.

The performer lineup features Kris Cherry, Arin Edelstein, Ma Gomes, Shelby Green, Isa Nicdao, Saphire Oshun, James Suarez, Jude Walker and more!

Arin Edelstein will serve as Music Director, Tessa Ramirez-Keough will be stage managing, and Jon Schatzberg serves as Art Director.

Aleah Black (@GenderSauce) will be writing personalized poems and Avital Zemel (@AvitalArttt) will be offering 5 Minute Portrait Drawings.

The producing team includes Ben Natan (Executive Producer), Mitchie LaDue, Tessa Ramirez-Keough, Arin Edelstein, and Isa Nicdao (Associate).

Mitchie LaDue, on assembling this amazing group of artists and orgs for such a special night:

"We have a lineup of incredible, dynamic, and soulful genderqueer performers who will be sharing something special on the stage. We are inviting reps from various mutual aids from across the city who can help people get connected to resources around healthcare, food insecurity, legal resources, and community organizing. We're inviting folks from genderqueer community spaces and stores - places that help you not only survive this city but have a nice time and some cute sh*t while you do it."

"You're invited to come watch the performances, to speak with folks from mutual aids, to get a personalized poem or portrait, to chill outside and make new friends, or to sit in the corner and just perceive a room that we hope is overflowing with trans & genderqueer joy, liberation, and life."

All proceeds from ticket sales and raffles will go towards the Trans Justice Funding Project and other mutual aid orgs working with the trans community.

Mitchie LaDue, on directing this event for Small Boat at a moment when legal attacks on trans people America continue to escalate:

"Things are crazy out here. The government is working to criminalize our existence and take away our healthcare. Sometimes, it feels like we are all we have in order to keep us safe. This is an expression of that care. If you have ever been lucky enough to love or be loved by a trans person, you know how radical, inventive, resourceful, and kind that love can be. We're pouring a lot of that love into this project. It's scary. It's healing. It's radical."

Small Boat Artistic Director Ben Natan on Executive Producing GENDERF*CKERY had to say:

"There is no queer liberation without justice and safety for trans people. This country continues to turn the screws on the most vulnerable of those living here. Trans and genderqueer Americans are facing unprecedented repression and, as they always have, continue to fight on the frontlines of LGBTQ+ rights. Small Boat is not just a safe place for trans artists, Small Boat is ready to get confrontational and stand alongside them in this fight. Mitchie LaDue and the team they have put together is going to do something so special. Not just for the Small Boat Community, but for the Trans Community in New York City at large. I hope you will join in the movement."