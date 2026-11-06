GALILEO Reveals $45 Lottery and Rush Ticket Policies

Lottery and rush policies have been announced for the new Broadway musical Galileo, inspired by the life of the astronomer and scientist starring four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. Galileo is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street), with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6.

Digital Lottery

Entries for the digital lottery will open at 12 AM ET one day prior to each performance. Winners will be selected on the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM ET and will have five hours to claim their tickets. Lottery winners may purchase up to two tickets at $45 each. Seating is subject to availability and lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and a limit of two tickets per entry.

In-Person Rush

In-person rush tickets will be available in person at the Shubert Theatre beginning when the box office opens on each day of performance for $45, subject to availability. Rush tickets are limited to two tickets per person and are on a first-come first serve basis.

Galileo stars four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, are Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren.

Grammy Award winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, “Stranger Things”) will alternate as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.

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