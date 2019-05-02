Full and Part Time Theatre Positions in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/2

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/2/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs: Seeking COLLEGE STUDENTS- Be a Regional Theater Department Rep

What job allows you to work your own EASY hours and be rewarded with an amazing trip to awesome destinations too! Cast and Crew Universe offers day and residential programs/camps for actors, theater tech, filmmakers and those on a journey to explore their stage and screen passions. We are in need of college students WORLDWIDE who are interested in representing a few of our programs on their campus and/or other regional college campuses with departments teaching our target audience.... cas... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Musical Theatre Teacher

iStage Academy in Shanghai, China is looking for a full-time Musical Theatre Teacher from August 2019 (or earlier). iStage Academy offers high quality courses for students age 3-60 in all Performing Arts related subjects. All classes are taught in English. We are well-known in the expat and local communities.We strive to provide students with an individualized, well-rounded educational experience, discover every student?s passion and talent as well as to foster intellectual curiosity, critical t... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front Desk Attendant

The Public has produced shows at its downtown home on Lafayette Street since the 1960s and currently produces a full season of shows year-round including classics, musicals, and new works. The building at 425 Lafayette is a landmark that was initially constructed beginning in 1850 as New York City?s first free public library. The Operations Department is seeking overhire Front Desk Attendants to provide exceptional customer service at the 425 Lafayette Street Information Desk. The Front Desk At... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College, in North East, MD seeks a Technical Director, a full-time salary, exempt position.(approx. 1 hour away from Philadelphia and 50 minutes from Baltimore)General Duties: The Technical Director has the responsibility for the technical operations of the theatre, including lighting, sound, set design, construction coordination, and necessary maintenance. Milburn Stone Theatre produces 8-10 musicals, plays and/or concerts annually in house, as well as hosts 8... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Contracts Associate

The Public Theater is seeking an unflappable associate to support the Production Executive and the Associate Director of Production. Responsibilities:Leads and Coordinates the design contracting process ?Negotiates Designer and assistant designer contracts ?Drafts, mails and tracks drafts contracts to designers, agents, and union representatives ?Requests and tracks delivery of payments to designers, including designer payments, assistant designer payments, reimbursements, reuse fees, royaltie... (more)

Internships: Artistic Administration Internships

Goodman Theatre's internship program offers a rich and challenging experience for qualified college students, graduates, and young professionals who are actively pursuing careers in professional theater. Artistic Administration Internships are offered in following departments: casting, development (fundraising), education and community engagement, literary management and dramaturgy, and marketing/pr/publicity.Fall Internships run from August 16, 2019 to January 17, 2020. Goodman interns are ent... (more)

: Seeking Instructors for Box+Flow

Box+Flow a boutique fitness company that incorporates yoga and boxing is hiring instructors!We are interested in charismatic individuals who can command a room. Previous teaching experience preferred but not necessary!If you think you have what it takes to complete our training and #flowthruthefight email us! ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Upcoming Casting Calls in San Jose

Job DescriptionUPCOMING CASTING CALLS IN San JoseWhen: Mon, May 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:40 pmTue, May 7, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pmWhere: 900 S. Winchester Blvd, suite 11 San Jose Ca 95128Schedule your audition online: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/san-jose/src?=broadwayworldWe are seeking acting, theater, comedy, and improv talent to join our troupe in San Jose, CA. As a member of our highly specialized network of actors, you receive the opportunity to undergo our exclusive Grimprov M... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Casting Call: Immersive Character Impersonators in Kansas City

UPCOMING CASTING CALL IN Kansas CityWhen:Sun, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:40 pmWhere: 2750 Cherry Suite 100 E, Kansas City MO 64116 Who: Female-oriented roles (Disney Princess, Superheroes, and Murder Mystery Mavens)Seeking Immersive Character Impersonators for the following roles: Disney Princesses: Anna, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Elsa, Merida, Rapunzel, Snow White, Sofia, Tiana, Murder Mystery Characters: Femme Fatale, Maid,Highschool Cheerleader, Detective, Superheroes: Wonder Woma... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seasonal Assistant Costume Shop Manager

The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking applicants for the position of Seasonal Assistant Costume Shop Manager. This seasonal staff position will work with the Costume Master and the Costume Shop Manager on all productions performing at the five theaters located in The Public Theater as well as the Delacorte Theater?s Free Shakespeare in Central Park. The position starts May 13, 2019.Responsibilities include:?Generate show budgets and monitor production spending accounts?Cre... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Drama/Dance Teacher (K-12) Full Year Vacancy

HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE, VOCAL MUSIC, AND/OR DANCE TEACHER OPENINGEastern Kentucky University's Model Lab School (Richmond, Kentucky? just a few miles south of Lexington, KY) is seeking a theatre, vocal music, and/or dance teacher for middle and secondary beginning with the 2019-20 school year. The ideal candidate is willing to direct a minimum of two performances a year and has specialized training or performance experience. Must be willing to teach general humanities courses.Minimum requirements: ... (more)

: FREE Performers Resume writing workshop

Are you new to the scene and don't know where to start as far as writing your resume? Do you need someone to take a look at your current resume to see what you are missing or have too much of? Do you need just a little help to be able to present yourself in the most professional and efficient way? We at Audition Method are holding a FREE performers resume writing workshop on April 25th at 1pm!!!!!Not only will you walk out with a good template and outline for your resume but you will learn wh... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Telefund Representative

The Public Theater is seeking a part-time Telefund Representative reporting to the Telefund Manager. The part-time Telefund Representative professional will adhere to assigned fundraising goals and objectives while building and strengthening relationships between patrons and The Public Theater. Responsibilities:The duties and responsibilities of the Telefund Representative include, but are not limited to the following:?Initiate outbound philanthropic support calls to existing patrons. Calls inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Upcoming auditions near Detroit, MI

To schedule your auditions, please sign up through our website: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/detroit/?src=broadwayworldCome and join us in this truly unique immersive theater experience! This is theater that smashes the 4th wall and gives our audience the experience of a lifetime.American Immersion Theater is the parent company for unique entertainment options available across the United States. No matter your look, your skill set, your experience level? We have the perfect place for you in... (more)

: Looking for STAGE MANAGER

Play: Beautiful Pasadena, written by Jen Rudin, directed by Jamie Richardshttp://www.purpleglassesproductions.com/beautifulpasadenaOfficial Festival Announcement:/off-off-broadway/article/Third-Annual-She-NYC-Arts-Summer-Theater-Festival-To-Play-The-Connelly-Theater-20190415?fbclid=IwAR0Iv3v8Q3AeTalyKwE8DReP4Qru2ngYWnOuGWaIXkVYlx9_L0KXX-rknT8Rehearsals: week of May 28, Theatre Row StudiosTech/Load in June 17/182-3 Performances o/a June 20-29.$500 stipendPlease email... (more)

Internships: CONVERSATIONS WITH AN AVERAGE JOE

Help with beginning production of exciting, timely, political play including celebrity reading, social media, rehearsals and theater opening. Published credit in program as well as expenses. ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wardrobe and Wig Supervisor

The Wardrobe/Wig Supervisor will lead the wardrobe department for Theatre Aspen?s summer season. Working with costume designers and production management, the Wardrobe/Wig Supervisor will successfully build and maintain the vision of the season?s productions. RelationshipsReports to Production Manager and General Management. Supervises all Wardrobe personnel. Works with costume and sound designers, stage management, directors, and performers. Requirements:This position requires excellent orga... (more)

Internships: THE NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL'S 2019 STUDENT LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

NYMF is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications for its 2019 Student Leadership Program (SLP). We are seeking a Producer, Director, Music Director, Marketing Director, Casting Director, and Stage Manager to produce and curate a concert presentation of original work as part of the organization?s 16th festival. The group will be responsible for producing its performances from the ground up.This is a non-paid, part-time position that will require working from home in addition to meeti... (more)

: Chicago Dramatists: Screenwriting Essentials 1

Chicago Dramatists: Bring your creativity to life!You have a great idea for a movie. It's time to make it real and turn it into a powerful script. Take your first step with ?Screenwriting Essentials 1?. Led by Mary Ruth Clarke, the original screenwriter of Meet the Parents, you will learn the ins and outs of the screenwriting craft. You will learn how to write dynamic and striking images that leap off the page and leave a glowing, searing image in the mind. Develop your hook, your pitch, you... (more)

Temp Jobs: Advancement Services Research Assistant

The Public Theater seeks a temporary full-time Advancement Services Research Assistant, reporting to the Senior Manager, Development Operations. The Advancement Services Research Assistant will provide research for current and prospective donors, compile donor prospect lists, and assist in supporting the research needs of the Development Department as they align with The Public?s fundraising goals. Responsibilities:?Provide logistical and administrative support to the Advancement Services Depar... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: MADC's Free Collective Thread Residency

MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) is elated to announce its free Collective Thread Residency for women/womyn identifying people of color ages 18+ on Sunday June 2, 9, 16, & 23, 2019 10 AM-4 PM at Downtown Art, 70 E 4th Street, 10003. The residency is an incubator for women/womyn identifying people of color to focus on shaping their creative voices through journaling, round table discussions, and movement based classes. The four week residency will culminate in an informal showcase on Saturday, Ju... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

Position Designation: Full Time SalariedPosition Purpose and ObjectivesUnder the general supervision of the Production Manager, the Company Manager is responsible for the contracting, travel, and housing for the cast, creative team, and musicians of each Drury Lane production. Responsibilities include working with the Production Manager to create short- and long-range calendars and budgets; executing actor, stage manager, and musician contracts; managing budgets, petty cash, actor payroll, and ... (more)

Internships: Arts Administration Internship

Pentacle is seeking part-time interns for our Summer 2019 session of our Internship Program. The session will run June 10-August 2.The Internship Program matches interns with affiliated performing artists and artist service organizations, providing an unparalleled opportunity for both hands-on work experience and personalized professional development. Participants will work with their matched company for 10 hours per week over an 8 week period. Work responsibilities may include assistance with a... (more)





