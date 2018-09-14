From Movement Workshops to Script Classes to Costume Design and Producers Jobs to Internships in this Week's BWW Classifieds 9/14

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/13/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs: Education Coordinator

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks a highly organized and detail-oriented coordinator for the Education Department. The Education Coordinator will serve as the third member of the year-round team, handling administrative tasks and supporting our educational programs. Seeking individual with experience in educational theatre and theatrical training. Preference for an individual skilled in improvisation and devising with experience ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Line Producer

The Line Producer works with the Associate Producer and Producing Department on main stage and Delacorte productions and on special programs and projects as assigned. The Line Producer collaborates with multiple roles and departments ultimately ensuring that all productions are successful. This includes ensuring the artists have the resources they need and that productions are delivered on time and within the allotted budget. The Line Producer reports directly to the Associate Producer. Resp... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Dresser

Westchester Broadway Theatre is currently seeking an IMMEDIATE HIRE for a dresser for our current production of Phantom. No previous experience required! Below is the information regarding this position. Seeking wardrobe crew for our upcoming productions of Phantom and A Christmas Carol. Candidates should possess good sewing skills and a good sense of teamwork. Responsibilities include but are not limited to set up and organization of dressing rooms, costumes and accessories, quick changes/g... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Deck Audio (A2)

Westchester Broadway Theatre is currently seeking an IMMEDIATE HIRE for the deck audio(A2) for our current production of Phantom. No previous experience required! Below is the information regarding this position. Seeking a Full-Time Assistant Audio Technician (A2).The assistant audio technician maintains the PA system and wireless microphone system of the theater. The technician will interact with the show's cast, crew and musicians to maintain and troubleshoot the show's audio system during ... (more)

: Membership Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Membership Manager to oversee The Public's Membership and Public Supporter donor program (giving levels from $65-$1,000) representing approximately $2.5 million in contributed revenue. This position is also responsible for developing and managing year-end giving and small gift campaigns. This position reports to the Senior Director of Marketing & Communications in partnership with Director of Development. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upho... (more)

Graphics Designers: Press Kits, Key Art, Graphic Design - Get to the next level!

My goal is to help your production get to the next level. Clearly and effectively present your best work. I create press kits and key artwork for in-development or established productions, as well as certain graphic design services. The world needs new voices, stories, and ideas. This will only happen if you continue to create. I work with companies at all stages. Student, Professional, Hobbyist, Beginner, Expert friendly! Affordable design services in your budget. Clearly present your... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Facilities/Production Associate

Facilities/Production Associate National Dance Institute is seeking a part-time Facilities/Production Associate for our Saturday program to run the NDI Center for Learning & the Arts located in Harlem. The ideal candidate has a background in facility and/or stage production equipment. This position primarily runs every Saturday from October - June (excluding major holiday weekends). Hours are roughly 9am - 5pm Saturday. Additional days/hours may be possible for the right candidate. The part... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Seeking Stage Manager for Full-Length Play

STAGE MANAGER FOR NEW FULL-LENGTH PLAY We are currently seeking a non-union stage manager for A Therapy Session with Myself, a new full-length drama about dealing with social anxiety, depression, and Asperger's syndrome, premiering in mid-January at the Hudson Guild Theatre as part of the New York Theatre Festival's 2019 NYWinterfest. Please carefully read below, for more details. About the play: A Therapy Session with Myself tells the story of Alex Grayson, a young college student and asp... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Script/Story Analysis Class

Script/Story Analysis for achieving a comprehensive understanding of a script/story. This class will help you find ways of unearthing all of the gems a text may have. It conditions you to find obvious, direct meaning and hidden, indirect meaning. What actor, director, writer, or dramaturge wouldn't want to condition themselves to milk every last detail and piece of subtext in preparation for that next project? This class is ideal for: Actors who want to create deeper character development ... (more)

Internships: Social Media Intern

Vanguard Theater Company is looking for a Social Media whiz to assist in our social media practices. Assisting with multiple campaigns on various platforms in addition to coming up with and executing new ideas is required. Additional duties will include publicity research, listings, audience outreach, graphic design (if qualified.) Unpaid internship Responsibilities - Assist in creating signage, newsletters, email campaigns, online promotions, etc. for all of Vanguard's programming - Provi... (more)

Internships: Graphic Design Intern

Vanguard Theatre is seeking innovative graphic design interns to assist with the creative workload. In designing and producing marketing materials for Vanguard Theater Programming. Internships are unpaid, however, students may arrange to receive college credit. Responsibilities: - Design and produce promotional materials such as posters, flyers, advertisements, etc. - Design web graphics and internet advertising. - Design advertisements for playbills Requirements: - Must be proficient ... (more)

Internships: Associate House Manager Intern

Vanguard Theater Company is offering an internship for an Associate House Manager. This person will work alongside and report to Vanguard's main House Manager who controls "the front of house" -- (the space beginning at the outside entrance to the theater.) Vanguard is a "Floating" Theater Company, so the "front of house" will vary depending on our production location. Vanguard's productions float between areas in Northern NJ (South Orange, Maplewood, Bloomfield) and NYC. Vanguard is looking fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager/Resident Designer

Oversee the completion of all costumes and wig elements of all productions. Manage and report budgets for all costume/wig/wardrobe areas. Advise and oversee the season schedule that include but is not limited to: designer due dates, designer residency, costume staff work dates, photo calls, wardrobe and wig staff schedules. Recruit, hire, and supervise staff and volunteers in all costume/wig/wardrobe areas. Coordinate fittings and other production needs with stage managers. Provide rehears... (more)

Theatres: Calling MALE Dancers

We have two male dancer positions still available for the Leawood Stage Company production of MAME. We begin rehearsals Sunday, September 23 and run through performances NOV 1-4, 2018. If you are interested, please contact David at 816-214-1615 or via email at lscmame@gmail.com. We are looking for MALE/18-40/Experienced Dancer specialties could include Broadway and Ballroom styles. This is a NON paying gig. We are a community theatre company. Please visit us at www.leawoodstageco.org for more in... (more)

: Individual Giving Assistant

The Public Theater is seeking a full-time Individual Giving Assistant to support activities related to the Individual Giving Program, which includes annual giving, ticketing, and the membership program. Responsibilities: -Oversee the Partners email and ensure that ticket requests, customer service issues, information requests are done in a timely and accurate manner; -Responsible for drafting all outgoing correspondence from Partners email; -Responsible for all day to day individua... (more)

Temp Jobs: Office Manager

OFFICE MANAGER Position Description: Weston Playhouse Theatre Company seeks a highly-motivated, well-organized Office Manager to join its team through December 2018. The Office Manager will report directly to the Executive Artistic Director, and work closely with other members of the Operations, Marketing, and Development staff. About the Company: Weston Playhouse Theatre Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Contracts Manager

The Public Theater is seeking an experienced Contracts Manager to provide contract support for all programs and serve as a key general management point person for the theater in relation to contracts. They will work with the General Manager, Assistant General Manager and Contracts Counsel to create, manage and track contracts for a variety of program initiatives taking place as far out as three years. Responsibilities: • Draft, negotiate and execute a variety of contracts including co-pro... (more)

Photographers: Headshots! Branding! Production and Event Photography!

My name is Lillian Cole and I'm offering my services as a HEADSHOT or BRANDING PHOTOGRAPHER for actors in New York City. Reasonable prices, multiple locations and 20+ edited photographs of your choices per hour of the session. Keep all the raw files! Excellent for auditions, websites and social media! If you're a director or producer looking for a PRODUCTION PHOTOGRAPHER, look no further! I offer high-quality production photos for print or online publication to advertise your show! Let my ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Tony Award Winning-Frantic Assembly Physical Theater Movement & Devising Workshops NYC & LA

Tony Award Winning-Frantic Assembly Physical Theater Movement & Devising Workshops NYC & LA Frantic Assembly, the award-winning London-based theater company, comes to New York City for two weekend workshops September 22-30th. Frantic Assembly won a Tony Award Best Choreography for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (West End, Broadway, UK & Ireland Tour, US tour). Frantic Assembly's physical theatre and devising workshops in New York City and Los Angeles are sponsored and... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Business Development and Marketing Associate

Educational Alliance, a 128 year old New York institution, is a vibrant, dynamic organization serving New Yorkers from all walks of life. We serve everyone regardless of the language they speak, where they come from, or their socioeconomic status. We believe that everyone should have a chance to live a better life and that arts and culture, education, health and wellness, and social services can help lay that foundation. The 14th Street Y, part of Educational Alliance, is a vibrant community c... (more)

: Administrative Fellows Program

Jacob's Pillow created the Administrative Fellows Program to provide paid professional development experiences in Company Management, Community Engagement, Administration, Marketing, Production, The School Programs, and Programming. Fellows are integral members of department teams and are charged to uphold the organization's work standards, ethics, and policies. Fellowships begin on October 1 of each year and end August 30 of the following year, with the exception of the Program Fellow which sta... (more)

: Producing Your Own Shows for Cruises & Theatres - MASTER CLASS

Have you ever wanted to create your own cabaret, tribute, or guest entertainer show, but have no idea where to begin? Let me help you! My name is DJ Bucciarelli and I am the executive producer of Carole's Kings, the hit all-male Carole King tribute that currently works with Celebrity, Norwegian, and Princess Cruises. Within 1 year Carole's Kings has not only taken the cruise industry by storm, but it has exploded onto the theatre scene with a 5 week, SOLD OUT run at Florida Studio Theatre, an... (more)

Temp Jobs: Volunteer Ushers needed for The Naturalists

Volunteer to assist our staff and get a free ticket to The Pond Theater Company's upcoming production of The Naturalists at Walkerspace (46 Walker Street, Manhattan) running September 7 - September 23, 2018. Set in a rural hamlet in County Monaghan, Ireland, The Naturalists follows the story of Francis and Billy Sloane, whose isolated existence is shaken by the arrival of the mysterious Josie. It is a story of secrets, atonement, and how we can be healed by the land, by each other and, maybe... (more)

Internships: Larvae-Tech Interns

In need of 2 tech interns to run crew LARVAE(Equity Showcase Production) at The Alchemical Studios (14th street and 6th ave). From Thursday 8/30-Sunday 9/2 one or multiple nights. Crew will help set up the show at around 6:00-6:30pm and strike it at 9pm. Free swag, coffee, and $20.00 stipend per show. ... (more)

