Friday Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress
There is good news today for Nick Cordero. The Broadway veteran, who remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus, has just tested negative for COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, shared an update today on Instagram:
"[Nick] had two negative COVID tests, which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $425,000. If you can donate, please do so by clicking here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
