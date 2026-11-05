François Arnaud and David Corenswet-Led THREE DAYS OF RAIN Sets Ticket Sale Dates For Broadway Run

Presale and general sale dates have been announced for the new Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Pulitzer Prize finalist THREE DAYS OF RAIN.

Amex Presale Tickets will be available beginning Thursday, November 5 at 10:00AM ET through Monday, November 9 at 9:59AM ET online, while supplies last. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Monday, November 9 at 10:00AM ET online or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

About Three Days of Rain

Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (Eureka Day, August: Osage County), THREE DAYS OF RAIN will star François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), David Corenswet (Superman), and two-time Emmy nominee Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale”). Performances begin on Saturday, January 30, 2027, and THREE DAYS OF RAIN officially opens Monday, March 1, 2027 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) for a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, May 23, 2027.

THREE DAYS OF RAIN will feature scenic design by Tony winner Todd Rosenthal (Purpose), costume design by Tony nominee Arianne Phillips (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder (Ragtime), sound design by Tony nominee Justin Ellington (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), wig & hair design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates (Chess) and Gigi Buffington (Liberation) will serve as voice and text coach.

Barbara Chiodo, Ken Davenport, Ruth Hendel, Sofia Kapkov, Sharon Karmazin, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Arlene Scanlan, Cynthia Stroum, Ken and Rande Greiner, Bruce Robert Harris, Mark F. Kaplan, Marc David Levine, Gilad Rogowsky, Eric Stine, John Gore Organization and The Shubert Organization complete the team. 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as Executive Producer and General Manager, with Christopher Taggart. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), David Corenswet (Superman), and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale”) star in Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, Eureka Day).

Richard Greenberg's Pulitzer Prize Finalist play is a sharply funny drama that unfolds as a mystery about inheritance: what parents leave behind, and what children discover years later. Siblings Walker and Nan reunite with childhood friend Pip in the downtown loft where their architect fathers designed the house that made them famous. A cryptic journal and a startling will leave them asking: who were their parents before they became parents?

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