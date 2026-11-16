Fourth Wall Ensemble invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season with A Fourth Wall Christmas, a festive concert taking place on Monday, December 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Grace & St. Paul's Church in Manhattan. The evening will bring together an ensemble of vocal artists for a celebration of beautiful music, heartfelt storytelling, and holiday cheer.

Led by award winning conductor and Fourth Wall Artistic Director Christopher Allen, the performance will feature a dynamic cast of singers alongside special guest narrator Tanya Birl-Torres, whose storytelling will help bring the warmth and wonder of the season to life.

FEATURED ARTISTS

Paul Chwe MinChul An, Zoe Allen, Brooklyn Church, Perri diChristina, Levi Hernandez, Amy Justman, Maximillian Jansen, Alex Longnecker, Matthew Newhouse, Veronica Roan, Alan Williams

Artistic Director & Conductor: Christopher Allen

Narrator: Tanya Birl-Torres

EVENT INFORMATION

Event: A Fourth Wall Christmas

Date: Monday, December 14, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Grace & St. Paul's Church

Address: 123 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023

Presented by: Fourth Wall Ensemble

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-fourth-wall-christmas-tickets-2004048151970

ABOUT FOURTH WALL ENSEMBLE

Fourth Wall Ensemble is rapidly gaining recognition as one of New York's most innovative new vocal ensembles. The group's performances have been praised for achieving "near musical perfection" with a sound that feels "otherworldly," and evoking a "palpable fearlessness." The ensemble is devoted to storytelling through sound and movement, bringing new works to life while also delving into the earliest traditions of vocal music.

Founded in 2023, Fourth Wall Ensemble has quickly established itself with performances at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall at The Kaufman Music Center, and a collaboration with Death of Classical featuring works by Monteverdi and Caroline Shaw's Partita for 8 Voices. Other highlights include a series at Power Station at Berklee NYC, a residency at Avaloch Farm Music Institute, and the ensemble's debut album, created in partnership with GRAMMY Award-winning trio Time for Three and five-time EMMY Award-winning composer Jeff Beal (House of Cards).

Recently, Fourth Wall Ensemble expanded its presence with performances at National Sawdust, where Christopher Allen led the group in Dark Sky, a program featuring works by Kaija Saariaho and Caroline Shaw. The ensemble returned to Carnegie Hall for Echoes of Ireland, performing alongside tenor Emmet Cahill. The ensemble was also featured in the world premiere of SENSORIUM EX, a new opera by Paola Prestini and librettist Brenda Shaughnessy, presented by Beth Morrison Projects. Last November, Fourth Wall Ensemble embarked on its first West Coast tour. With over two weeks of performances, residencies, and programming, the ensemble brought its distinctive sound to new audiences. Upon their return to NYC, Christopher Allen led the group in a post-tour celebration concert and gathering in a private residence filled to capacity with supporters and friends.

In January 2026, Fourth Wall Ensemble presented Dark Sky in partnership with the San Francisco Exploratorium. This performance featured the ensemble, Christopher Allen, and sound artist Phil Moffa. On May 1st, 2026, Fourth Wall presented the East Coast premiere of The Beatitudes, composed by EMMY Award-winning composer Jeff Beal (Rome, Monk). Inspired by the Beatitudes from the Sermon on the Mount, this new work showcases the power of the human voice.

Recently, Fourth Wall performed "Jane's Favorite Things" featuring acclaimed actress Jane Kaczmarek.

Tickets are available now. Audiences are encouraged to reserve their seats for this special holiday celebration.

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