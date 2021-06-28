Former Broadway Company Manager Appointed to Special Advisor for Arts and Entertainment Recovery by Cuomo

Former Broadway company manager Steve Lukens has been appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to the position of Special Advisor for Arts and Entertainment Recovery.

Prior to joining the administration, Mr. Lukens worked as a Company Manager overseeing productions on Broadway and international tours, including The Inheritance and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

He has also served as a Foreign Service Officer in the U.S. State Department with postings in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, a public sector Consultant at Deloitte, and a Business Representative at Actors' Equity Association.

Lukens is also a member of Actors' Equity Association and the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers. He holds a Master's degree in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor's degree in Theatre from Northwestern University.

