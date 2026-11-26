Thanksgiving is almost here, and while the turkey is roasting and the pies are baking, there's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a little Broadway music! Whether you're preparing a Thanksgiving feast, gathering around the dinner table, or simply looking for the perfect soundtrack to your holiday celebrations, we've put together a Broadway Thanksgiving playlist that's sure to satisfy your appetite for showtunes.

From the iconic "Food, Glorious Food" in Oliver! to the deliciously sweet songs of Waitress, Broadway has served up plenty of memorable musical numbers about food, cooking, and everything in between. Our playlist features songs from beloved musicals including Beauty and the Beast, Shucked, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, In the Heights, She Loves Me, Something Rotten!, and many more.

So grab a plate, save room for dessert, and turn up the volume! Whether you're a lifelong theatre fan or just looking for something different to play during Thanksgiving dinner, these Broadway songs about food are the perfect accompaniment to your holiday festivities.

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