Floor Thirteen Theatrical Laboratory Will Present WARS AND DINERS Season Three Double Bill at The Tank

Floor Thirteen Theatrical Laboratory is back for its third season. A devised theatre company, Floor Thirteen is known for producing brand new, original short plays each season that are innovated and inspired by improvisational work from company members and written by Company Playwright Grayson May. This year, the company is bringing two full-length productions to the stage, which will be performed in double-billing on three separate festival nights. 'After the success of our first two seasons, we knew we wanted to expand,' said Floor Thirteen Co-Founder and Resident Director Lindsey Alterman. 'The shows this year are unlike anything we've done before. We really aimed big and, through the hard work of the company, we've developed two very impactful and very different productions that address the season's theme in separate ways.'

The company's theme this year is 'Life During War.' As is typical for Floor Thirteen's process, the pieces were inspired by existing text and media whose themes became seeds for the larger story. This year, the company pulled from a variety of new sources.

The first production, entitled 'The War Play,' directed by Lindsey Alterman, was inspired by a selection of epic wartime poetry from authors such as T.S. Eliot, Walt Whitman, Adrienne Rich, and Alan Ginsberg. Taking place in another reality not so far from our own, this play follows three couples through a timeless, unnamed war. As the characters struggle with grief, loss, and renewal, they learn more about themselves and the impact they can have, even being as small as they are. According to playwright Grayson May, this piece was particularly written to address how war impacts relationships and families - especially when those families are made up of those who didn't fit in with society to begin with.

The second production, titled 'The Diner Play,' directed by Will Penrose, is a comedic contrast to the first. Based on the Ancient Greek play Lysistrata, by Aristophanes, this play is set in modern-day Palatka, Florida and follows one ambitious diner owner through her mission to end gun violence in her town. True to the classic tale, she gathers together the women of the town and convinces them to withhold sex from their partners until the men agree to give up their guns. Hilarity and, ultimately, an immensely impactful message follow as this battle of the sexes tackles this poignant modern-day issue.

Both productions are premiering on November 15th, 16th, and 22nd at The Tank. The first show premieres at 7pm and the second follows right after, with an open bar in between. 'The shows are separate, but they were written to complement one another, so we recommend buying tickets to both!' Lindsey Alterman said. A discount code, PEACE10, has been offered to any who buy tickets to both productions. A live-streaming option will also be available the night of the 22nd. Get tickets here.

CAST OF WARS AND DINERS

Mark Davio

Ciára DeJesús

Hilijos Exume

Jaquair Gillette

Haley Henson

Isabella Linda Ingoglia

Isabel Kurtz

Massimo Manfredini

Charlie Melkonian

Alexa Milante

Anita Moreno

Kellen Schult

More on The Tank Recent Articles The Tank to Stage Five New Plays by Sophie McIntosh, Ella Boureau, June Carryl, Serena Berman and Layla Khoshnoudi in Winter/Spring 2027 Season

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