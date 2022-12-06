Flatiron NoMad Partnership BID Launches HOLIDAY CHEER! Public Programming
Featuring live caroling, games, walking tours, gift guides, giveaways, and more.
The Flatiron NoMad Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) has announced "Flatiron NoMad Holiday Cheer!," a slate of festive, outdoor public programming across the district, from the Flatiron Plazas to the NoMad Piazza throughout December. Programs include live performances, family activities and games, holiday-themed walking tours, a Winter Solstice celebration, sweets and treats, and giveaways.
Additionally, to encourage New Yorkers to shop with their hearts and support local businesses, the Partnership's website-FlatironNoMad.nyc-is offering deals and holiday gift guides from local retailers as well as holiday dining options.
"This holiday season, we invite visitors from near and far to discover Flatiron and NoMad and experience the festive energy that courses through our district," said James Mettham, President of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership. "With nearly 200 retail shops at every price point, nearly 400 bars and restaurants to satisfy all tastes, and a wide variety of cultural offerings, Flatiron and NoMad have something for everyone."
This year, the Partnership's annual holiday program includes shops and restaurants in its new, enlarged BID footprint-for the first time including northern NoMad, the 6th Avenue gateway to the district, and 20th Street-following the January 2022 expansion of its BID boundaries. This year also marks the first time the Partnership has presented holiday programming on the new NoMad Piazza pedestrian plaza on Broadway between 25th and 27th Streets and on the privately-owned public plaza next to 48 West 27th Street.
