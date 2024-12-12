Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, will air new episodes on Friday, December 13. Tune in at 7pm and 9pm ET for the High School and College live results shows, respectively. Both broadcasts will air right here at BroadwayWorld. This week is The Great Gatsby week- celebrating one of our sponsors, The Great Gatsby on Broadway!

The party's roaring on Broadway! Starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, THE GREAT GATSBY is a “great, big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Next on Stage is back bigger and better than ever for its 5th season, which is presented by AMDA and sponsored by MTI and 54 Below. Returning judges include J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.