It's the final weekend to vote for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2018.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Give the gift of Broadway to your friends and loved ones this holiday season with BroadwayHD! The revolutionary streaming platform offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to over 250+ Broadway & West End productions, concerts and one-of-a-kind specials. From Cats to Cirque du Soleil, Gypsy and PUFFS, there is something for every theatre lover to enjoy. Watch your favourites over and over again from the comfort of your own couch. For more information on Broadway anytime, anywhere, head over to BroadwayHD.com

