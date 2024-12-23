Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Oriana Sophia - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 22%

Dede Ayite - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross - Atlantic Theater Company 10%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 10%

Bella Ellec - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 10%

Debbi Hobson - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 9%

Kara Branch - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 7%

DeShon Elem - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 7%

Ásta Bennie Hostetter - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

Courtney Hansen - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 6%

Brenda Bell - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 5%

Kaye Voyce - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Kaye Voyce - SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 4%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Federica Borlenghi - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 11%

Daniel Edwards - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 8%

Tiffany Knight - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 8%

Eli Lomax - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 7%

Leo O'Hear - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 6%

Iris Rodrigo and Jennie Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 6%

Chris Leary - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 5%

Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 5%

Liv Rigdon - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 4%

Jaixa Irizarry - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 4%

Danny Durr - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 4%

Elizabeth Shevelev - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Peter Zhong - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - City Gate Productions 4%

Aidan Griffiths - CON - Brooklyn Art Haus 4%

Emily Geldermann - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Daniel Edwards - JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 3%

David B. Hyman - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 3%

Thomas Gluodenis - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Parker Giachetti - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 2%

Isabella Capponi - CALL US VILLAINS - The Long Haul 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Rafa Sanchez - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 20%

Saheem Ali - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 11%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11%

Cady Huffman - EMPIRE - New World stages 11%

Sarah Norris - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 9%

David Serero - ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 8%

Shino Frances - CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 8%

Kendrell Bowman - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - Marjorie S Dean Theater 6%

Jen Wineman - THAT PARENTING MUSICAL - Theatre Row 6%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 5%

Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Michael Hagins - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 13%

Jacqueline Keeley & Jennie Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 11%

Marie Ingrisano Isner - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 11%

John Hickok - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 11%

Alli Miller & Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 8%

Christopher Carver - RODGERS AND HAMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - NCT 8%

P. William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 7%

Jarrett Winters Morley - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 7%

Chris Carver - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 6%

Ryan Ward - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 6%

P. William Pinto - THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 6%

Thomas Ryan Ward - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 4%

Kevin Davis - ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL - El Barrio Ars Center 4%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Selena Cadell - EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 15%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Vicki Oceguera - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 12%

nicHi douglas - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 10%

Sarah Benson - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 10%

Ashley M. Cowles - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 9%

Richard Israel - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 9%

Brenda Bell - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 9%

Attilio Rigotti - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 8%

Karen Case Cook - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 8%

Andrew Winans - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 6%

James Macdonald - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Federica Borlenghi - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 9%

Cathy Chimenti - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 8%

Sophie Sam - PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 5%

Ken Wolf - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 5%

Sivan Raz - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 5%

David James Paar - ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 4%

Aleksey Burago - MASTER AND MARGARITA OR THE DEVIL COMES TO MOSCOW - Theater 86 4%

James Cougar Canfield & Diane Bertrand-Goldsmith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 4%

Zuhairah McGill - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 4%

Micharne Cloughley - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 4%

Shellen Lubin - OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 3%

Marcus Harmon - THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 3%

Coral Cohen - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 3%

Phoebe Brooks - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St Marks 3%

Michael R. Mele - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 3%

Zoe Kay - THE CLIMATE FABLES: OGALLALA - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Jess Lauricello - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Ryan Henry - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

Melody Brooks - HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Westfall & Danika Jackson - SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

My Le - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Tim Mulligan - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 2%

M Hatten & Maya Jeyam - JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

María Cristina Fuste - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 14%

Bradley King - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 11%

Danielle Prince - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 9%

Tyler Elich - EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 7%

Cha See - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 7%

Yang Yu - SHADOWS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 6%

Tony Mulanix - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 6%

Anthony Pearson - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 6%

Tony Mulanix - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Nic Vincent - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 5%

Emma Deane - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 4%

Jessica Choi - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 4%

Graham Zellers - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 3%

Stacey Derosier - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Jess Choi - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 3%

Tollie Boone - THE LUCKY STIFF - AMT Theater 3%

Isabella Byrd - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Mary Louise Geiger - SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 2%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Adrian Yuenubliuc - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 10%

Adam Sherwin - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 10%

Alex Nemfakos - BOY MY GREATNESS, THE FIREBIRD PROJECT - The Firebird Project 9%

Kim Sanchez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 6%

Noel McDuffie - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 6%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 5%

Jen Leno - A DRAG IS BORN - 14th Street Y / NYC Fringe 4%

Daniel Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 4%

Christopher Wong - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 4%

Jack Jewell - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 3%

Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 3%

Jacqueline Scaletta - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 3%

Jen Leno - SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre 3%

Yichen Zou - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 3%

Christian Specht - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Yang Yu - CON - Brooklyn Art Haus 2%

Tollie Boone - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Lindsay Stevens - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 2%

Dylan Franz - THE AMISH PROJECT - The Secret Theatre 2%

Janos Boon - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

Sam Lazofsky - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 2%

Rychard Curtiss - HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

Maile Binion - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Hughes - FLUFFY THE PINE - Forager Theatre Company, Wild Project 1%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 27%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 23%

Marco Ramirez - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 23%

Michael Aguirre - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 15%

Shaun Taylor Corbett & Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 13%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Eve Blackwater - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 30%

R.C. Staab - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 19%

P. William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 15%

Shaun McKenna & Steven Dexter - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 15%

J-L Cauvin - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 13%

Robin Reseen - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 8%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 18%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 17%

SAW: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - AMT Theater 15%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 12%

THAT PARENTING MUSICAL - Theater Row 8%

EMPIRE - New World stages 7%

AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 7%

THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 6%

GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 5%

DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 4%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 17%

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 16%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 13%

EXORCISTIC - The Box 12%

ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL - El Barrio Arts Center 11%

SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 10%

DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 8%

MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 8%

GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 4%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

(PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 17%

DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 16%

COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 13%

DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 10%

UNENTITLED - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 8%

THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 7%

JONAH - Roundabout Laura Pels 7%

SHADOWS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 6%

JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theater 555 5%

THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER - The Theatre at St. Clements 5%

INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 5%

SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 2%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 9%

ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 8%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 8%

E.G.G. - Tank Theatre 7%

BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 7%

OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 6%

43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 5%

YELLOW ROSES - Woodside Players of Queens 5%

THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 4%

THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 4%

JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 4%

GODDESS OF THE HUNT - The Wild Project (Fresh Fruit Festival) 3%

THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 3%

THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 3%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

THE TRANSFORMATION SERIES- DEAR DIARY: A CONFESSION IN MONOLOGUES - The Royal Theater - Producers Club 2%

45 SCENES OF BAD SICKNESS - The Little Church 2%

HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 2%

THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 2%

DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

SPRAWL BY MICHAEL RONCA - The Tank 2%

UNDER THE AWNING - Piano Piano Studios 1%

DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 1%

CON - Yang Yu 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Gonzalo Valencia-Peña - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 33%

Frank Sanchez, Shannon Wolf, & Jane Achenbach - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 32%

Caroline sherman - EMPIRE - New World stages 18%

Andy Evan Cohen, Jennifer C Dauphinais & Grace Yukich - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 17%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

The Brokeneck Girls - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 27%

Seth Bisen-Hersh - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 17%

Stephen Keeling - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 15%

Lisa Apple - BOY ON BILLBOARD - 2024 13%

Franco Giacomarra - PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 11%

Michael Shaw Fisher - EXORCISTIC - The Box 9%

Richard Herschlag - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 8%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 19%

nicHi douglas - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 14%

Ashlee Wasmund - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 12%

Andrew Winans - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 11%

Elizabeth Kessler - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11%

Lorna Ventura - EMPIRE - New World stages 9%

Ebony Noelle Golden - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 8%

Dustin Schlairet - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 8%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 7%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Hilary Goldman - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 12%

Willie Clyde Beaton II - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 10%

Gianna Vasquez-Bartolini - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 10%

Andrew Winans - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 8%

Theresa Alexander - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 8%

Andrew Winans - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 7%

Shani Bekt - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 5%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Carver - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 5%

Troy Barnes & Parker Sack - SPRAWL - The Tank 5%

Camal Pugh - EXORCISTIC - The Box 5%

Nancy Ellen Reinstein - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 5%

Jennie Hughes - FLUFFY THE PINE - Forager Theatre Company, Wild Project 4%

Diina Tamm - DAWN TILL DUSK - New York Estonian House 4%

Gerry Mcintyre - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Carmen Borla - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 11%

Lari Panini - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 8%

Zulema Clares - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 7%

Charlie Bryant III - HAIR SPRAY - Oxford, AL Theatre 7%

Danny Hayward - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG - Theater 555 6%

Danny Durr - SAW: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - AMT Theater 5%

Denzel Fields - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - Marjorie s dean theater 4%

Natalie Belcon - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

David Serero - ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 3%

Morgan Cowling - EMPIRE - New World stages 3%

J Savage - EMPIRE - New World stages 3%

Lisa Podulka - CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 3%

Jenyvette Vega - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 3%

Megan Audette - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 3%

Eric Fletcher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Players Theater 2%

Erika Rolfsrud - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Kenya Browne - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Olly Sholotan - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross - Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Erin Yoffee - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 2%

Julio Monge - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Jared Machado - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Kristoffer Cusick - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Michelle Rios - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 2%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 2%

Jerry Sola - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 2%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Zoe Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - A Class Act NY 10%

Alex Cooke - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 8%

Emily Ross - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 6%

Alex Parrish - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 6%

Alexandria Thomas - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 6%

Kathleen Raab - URINETOWN - The Secret Theatre 5%

Christopher Herr - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 5%

Zoe Kanter - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 4%

Emma Hunton - EXORCISTIC - The Box 4%

Claire-Francis Sullivan - SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 3%

Juan Castro - URINETOWN - The Secret Theatre 3%

Iris Rodrigo - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 3%

Olivia Whicheloe - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 3%

Sylvester Nunnery - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 3%

Matthew Turkle - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 2%

Katherine Winter - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 2%

Greg Flaherty - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 2%

Sydney Borchers - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 2%

Sophie Smith-Brody - ONCE - Gallery Players 2%

Sean Widener - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 2%

Maxwell Swangel - PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 2%

Mariah Eskoh - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2024 2%

Janine LaManna - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Miss Robusta Capp - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 2%

Kendra Macdevitt - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Diego F. Salinas - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 14%

Madelyn Murphy - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 14%

Sandra Oh - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 8%

Tyler Nowell Felix - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 5%

Naomi Grossman - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 4%

Aigner Mizzelle - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 3%

Andrea Woodbridge - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 3%

Sarah Davis Reynolds - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 3%

Chris Carver - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 3%

Elise Stone - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 2%

Ashley De La Rosa - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 2%

DAN LAURIA - JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theater 555 2%

Jack Dillon - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 2%

Sue-Ellen Mandell - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 2%

Sydney Borchers - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 2%

Gil Tucker - UNENTITLED - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Andrea Woodbridge - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 2%

Annette Berning - SHADOWS - A.R.T. Theaters / Gural Theatre 2%

Elise Stone - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 1%

Ariel Kayla Blackwood - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 1%

Naderah Munajj - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 1%

Katia Mendoza - SHADOWS - A.R.T. Theaters / Gural Theatre 1%

Andrew Woodbridge - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 1%

Kenya Wilson - UNENTITLED - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 1%

Marylouise Burke - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Ashley Kristeen Vega - PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 6%

Penelope Deen - THE CLIMATE FABLES - FRIGID Under St Marks NYC FRIGID Fringe (Best Play Winner NYC FRIGID Fringe) 5%

Leo Lion - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 4%

Alaina Hammond - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

Mars Holscher - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 4%

Maria Müller - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 4%

Virginia Harmon - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 3%

Hila Shats - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 3%

Clara Francesca - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 3%

Ana Moioli - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 3%

Jonathan Tyler Peck - THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 3%

Danielle Fleming - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 2%

Tara Pacheco - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 2%

Amber Weissert - MACBETH - Screwdriver Productions 2%

Alinca Hamilton - HONOR - The Gene Frankel Theatre 2%

Nancy Umba - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 2%

Asha Devi - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 2%

Kristen Hoffman - THE CLIMATE FABLES - FRIGID Under St Marks NYC FRIGID Fringe (Best Play Winner NYC FRIGID Fringe) 2%

Gil Charleston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Charlotte Ferraro - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Andrei Dolezal - SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

Third Law Ensemble - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 2%

Charlotte Vaughn Raines - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Ashley Kristeen Vega - ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 2%

Max Bank - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL - Perelman PAC 20%

TEETH - Playwrights Horizons 15%

LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 12%

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 10%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 7%

FUN HOME - Nxt Generation Theatrics 6%

A SIGN OF THE TIMES - New World stages 5%

CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 5%

THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 4%

EMPIRE - New World stages 3%

SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED - BAM Harvey 3%

DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 2%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 15%

MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 12%

FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 10%

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 10%

EXORCISTIC - The Box 9%

HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 9%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 8%

SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 6%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 5%

PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 5%

MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 5%

LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 4%

GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 3%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 10%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 10%

EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 9%

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 8%

KING LEAR - American Theater of Actors 8%

INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

THE BEACON - The Irish Repertory Theater 6%

THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 6%

(PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 6%

COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 5%

THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 5%

DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 4%

DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 4%

THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 3%

JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theatre 555 3%

SHADOWS - A.R.T. New York Theatres 3%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 6%

BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 6%

A DRAG IS BORN - FRIGID Under St Marks 6%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 5%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 5%

ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 5%

ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 5%

OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 4%

43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 4%

UNREHEARSED: R&J - The Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Needs More Work Productions 4%

THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 4%

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 4%

THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 3%

THE AMISH PROJECT - The Secret Theater 3%

PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 3%

NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 3%

OVEREAGER - The Tank 2%

SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 1%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

K.C. McGeorge - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 36%

Raúl Abrego - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 19%

Arnulfo Maldonado - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 11%

Anna Kiraly - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 9%

Harry Smith - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8%

Izmir Ickbal - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 8%

Elizabeth Chaney - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 5%

Elizabeth Cheyney - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 4%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Andrés López-Alicea - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 18%

C. Shea - OBSERVANT - Chain 11%

Katie Homer-Drummond - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 11%

Sara Fellini - WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 10%

Nicole and Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 9%

Erin Long - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 8%

Danny Durr - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 6%

Em Hauseman - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 5%

Dan Daly - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 5%

Matthew Imhoff - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 5%

Cosette Pin - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 5%

Miles Giordani - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Dan Stefanic - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 3%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Glenn Shuster - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 28%

Germán Martínez - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 13%

Tanner Griffin - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6%

Ellen Mandel - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ben Selke - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Ellen Mandel - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 5%

Joseph 'Sloe' Slawinski - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 5%

Kwamina 'Binnie' Biney - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 4%

Bray Poor - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Jonathan Deans - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Shannon Slaton - A SIGN OF THE TIMES - New World stages 4%

Ray Archie - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 4%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 3%

Mikaal Sulamain - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre & Ars Nova 3%

Palmer Hefferan - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SPIRITUS: VIRGIL'S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 2%

Michael Sgouros - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 1%

Michael Sgouros - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 1%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Stephanie L. Carlin - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 14%

Brandon Bulls - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - Frigid Under St Marks 9%

Nate Edmondson - METAMORPHOSIS - Studio Exhibit 9%

James Cougar Canfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 8%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 8%

Graydon Gund - OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 8%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 7%

Nate Edmondson - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 7%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: OGALLALA - FRIGID Under St Marks 6%

Kiara Negroni - SPRAWL - The Tank 6%

Maile Binion - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Emily Rose Simons - WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 4%

Cosette Pin - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Jarius L. Parker - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 4%