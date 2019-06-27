Falling Debris From Broadway's Golden Theatre Injures Workers

Jun. 27, 2019  
Falling Debris From Broadway's Golden Theatre Injures Workers

This morning, three workers were hospitalized when they were struck with falling debris from Broadway's Golden Theatre.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed the incident which took place around 11:30 AM.

Two of the workers were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, another was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The condition of the workers and the extent of their injuries could not be confirmed.

City building inspectors were called to the scene following the incident. Records from the Department of Buildings show no previous violations against the space.

The 800-seat theatre, built in 1927, is one of the smallest houses on Broadway. Its most recent tenant was the political drama, Hillary and Clinton, starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow. The production played its final performance on June 23.



Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Falling Debris From Broadway's Golden Theatre Injures Workers
  • Tom Stoppard To Return To The West End With New Play LEOPOLDSTADT
  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 27- Happy Birthday, Michael Mayer!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 26: Remembering Nora Ephron
  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 25- Happy Birthday, Annaleigh Ashford!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 24 - BUYER AND CELLAR Opens At The Barrow Street Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup