Falling Debris From Broadway's Golden Theatre Injures Workers

This morning, three workers were hospitalized when they were struck with falling debris from Broadway's Golden Theatre.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed the incident which took place around 11:30 AM.

Two of the workers were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, another was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The condition of the workers and the extent of their injuries could not be confirmed.

City building inspectors were called to the scene following the incident. Records from the Department of Buildings show no previous violations against the space.

The 800-seat theatre, built in 1927, is one of the smallest houses on Broadway. Its most recent tenant was the political drama, Hillary and Clinton, starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow. The production played its final performance on June 23.





Related Articles