Fall Internships and More Highlight this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 8/17

Full Time Jobs: Resident Sketch Writer

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking an experienced Sketch Writer to work in residence. The individual should have a strong improv background and at least 5 years of sketch comedy experience. The individual will be responsible for writing sketch material to be performed weekly in FST's Comedy Theatre, Bowne's Lab. In addition, the Sketch Writer will work in FST's New Play Development and writing bridge material for FST Cabaret musical revues. FST develops a minimum of 3 new revues each season fo... (more)

Internships: Under The Radar Festival Intern

The Public Theater is seeking one full-time intern for the Under the Radar festival. Under the Radar (UTR) is an annual theater festival that spotlights International Artists ranging from emerging talents to masters in the field. This internship is designed for candidates pursuing a career in theater producing, especially those interested in experimental and international work. The internship provides a hands-on education in the production of a major theater festival, from the creation of the... (more)

Internships: Operations Intern

The Public has produced shows at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and its downtown home on Lafayette Street since the 1960s and currently produces a full season of shows year-round including classics, musicals, and new works. The building at 425 Lafayette is a landmark that was initially constructed beginning in 1850 as New York City's first free public library, and the Delacorte has welcomed over 5 million people to its free Shakespeare in the Park performances. The Operations Department ... (more)

Internships: New Work Development Internship

The Public Theater is seeking one full-time intern in the New Work Development Department, which is responsible for the cultivation and shepherding of new plays and musicals at The Public Theater and Joe's Pub. Responsibilities: • Reading and evaluating synopsis submissions and corresponding with playwrights • Logging new plays • Attending and reporting back on readings and performances of new plays and musicals • Reading and covering new work submitted to the Public • Writing pass ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Polar Express Train Ride Audition Announcement

Lee Street Theatre announces auditions for THE POLAR EXPRESS TM Train Ride at The North Carolina Transportation Museum; a live, interactive event based on the film by Warner Bros. Seeking: Actors & Singers to portray various roles (See breakdown below) Audition Dates: September 22, 23, 29 from Noon-5pm and September 30 from 3-5pm. Audition Location: Steppin' Out Dance Company, 1401 S Salisbury Ave, Spencer, NC 28159 Character Breakdown:? Conductor & Hobo: Male, 30-50, charming, outgo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Major Gifts Officer

The Public Theater's Development Department is hiring a Major Gifts Officer to operate as a frontline fundraiser. This individual will report directly to the Director of Development and will work closely with the Chief Advancement Officer and the Individual Giving Team. The Major Gifts Officer will be tasked with building successful donor relationships and increasing annual support for the institution by cultivating and stewarding a portfolio of prospects and Partners Program donors in support... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager of Institutional Partnerships

The Public Theater is seeking a Manager of Institutional Partnerships who will report to the Director of Institutional Partnerships and is responsible for the generation and growth of varied revenue through cultivating, building, and maintaining high quality relationships and innovative partnerships with institutional partners, including corporations and organizations. Responsibilities: • Work closely with the Director of Institutional Partnerships to develop the Public's institutional givi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Grant Writer

The Public Theater is seeking a Grant Writer who will report to the Director of Institutional Partnerships and is responsible for developing and writing grant proposals to foundations and other grant-making organizations and will persuasively communicate the Public's mission and programs to potential funders. The Grant Writer will assemble and assist with the submission of grant requests, establish and maintain personal contact and relationships with foundation contacts, conduct prospect resear... (more)

Temp Jobs: Volunteer Ushers/The Naturalists

Volunteer to assist our staff and get a free ticket to The Pond Theater Company's upcoming production of The Naturalists at Walkerspace running September 7 - September 23, 2018. Set in a rural hamlet in County Monaghan, Ireland, The Naturalists follows the story of Francis and Billy Sloane, whose isolated existence is shaken by the arrival of the mysterious Josie. It is a story of secrets, atonement, and how we can be healed by the land, by each other and, maybe, by the perfect stranger. T... (more)

: AUDITIONS - Off Off Broadway

HIJACKING - THE MUSICAL Holding Auditions during the FIRST WEEK of October. Hijacking - The Musical will be a comedic and therapeutic take on an airline hijacking (gone good)! Please send head-shots and full-body shots. Men - 1 of your choice and 2 in a Business/Office suit. Women - 1 of your choice and 2 Swimsuit. Pay - To be discussed. PLEASE PLEASE DO NOT SEND MULTIPLE EMAILS Thanks! ... (more)

Theatres: Universal Studios JAPAN™ 2018 AUDITIONS!

The search is on again for new and exciting talent to join our family of performers at Universal Studios Japan™ in Osaka! We are looking for passionate and talented individuals with a vast range of performance skills to fill a variety of extraordinary positions throughout The Park! Including: • Male and Female Actors • Dancers who Sing Well • Singers who Move Well • Female Dancers with Technical Training • Stunt Performers Attractive compensation packages are on offer for successful... (more)

Part Time Jobs: AUDITION for WHITE WAVE Dance

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company is looking for highly-professional dancers with strong contemporary dance technique and partnering skills. Dancers must be interested in improvisation and the creative process. Audition Date: Tuesday, September 11, from 6 - 9pm at the Gelsey Kirkland ArtsCenter on 29 Jay Street, DUMBO, Brooklyn, NY 11201. (F to York St., A/C to High St.). CALL BACK: Candidates must be available for callback on Thursday, September 13, 6-9PM. ? Full-year contracts begin ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Mad Scientist

Do you want to make slime and play with dry ice? Do you want to wear a lab coat and feel like a super hero when you walk into a school? Well, good news: we're looking for awesome performers who want to make learning fun! Mad Science is New York's leading fun science provider. We deliver high-energy science classes, parties, and assemblies to children all over NYC. While our mission is noble, the job is all about entertainment. You can get paid to play games, teach kids about the world, and m... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Top Cat Stage Productions for Children

Top Cat Stage Productions is a NJ nonprofit founded by Megan Malfi, a life-long participant in the arts who has spent years volunteering with children. She knows firsthand the joys, discipline, and self-esteem that participating in the arts can provide. She has overcome struggles with both physical and mental disorders herself and has dedicated her professional career to helping others who share her love of the performing arts, specifically voice lessons for kids and kids theatre. We are d... (more)

Part Time Jobs: SAT Instructor

A-List Education (www.alisteducation.com) is hiring part-time instructors to teach SAT/ACT classes. Details: • Classes last 2-3 hours on either weekdays or Saturdays • Classes are scheduled weekly (usually 12-16 weeks) • Full curriculum and training provided o Training Days/Times TBD • Teaching hours paid at $50/session hour • Training and prep time paid at $15/hour; half-hour of prep time alotted for each class taught • Travel reimbursements available for round-trip train fare ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time Studio Manager

About the Organization ALDEN MOVES Dance Theater is dedicated to making movement dance and making dance move--on stage and in the classroom. Comprised of a professional division, a children's division, and a recreational division for teens and adults, we are a repertory company dedicated to supporting artists whose work is steeped in tradition and infused with contemporary perspective. Further, we seek to inspire new generations of artists and audiences by offering classes in which the whole fa... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Radio City -Seasonal Tour Guide

A Tour Guide is often the first and possibly only contact visitors from around the world will have with our theater. The hour spent with a Tour Guide should create a positive impression of the building and operations of the "Showplace Of The Nation". Tour Guides are responsible for conducting behind the scenes walking tours of Radio City Music Hall. Conducting tours for the public require you to speak in a clear, informative and entertaining matter for several hours a day. As you escort... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Tour Supervisor-Madison Square Garden (Part Time)

Responsibilities The Tour Supervisor will be responsible for supporting the Tour Manager in overseeing personnel performance to assure all guests receive professional, pleasant and courteous service and an entertaining experience. This will include: Balancing and reconciling daily tour ticket sales and working closely with the Tour Manager to ensure the tour department is fully stocked with all necessary equipment, office supplies, uniforms, etc. Communicate with many internal departments ... (more)

Theatres: Madison Square Tour Guide

Responsibilities Tour Guides are responsible for conducting a 75-minute behind-the-scenes walking tour of Madison Square Garden. The ideal candidate will possess the ability to speak in a clear, informative and entertaining manner for several hours a day. This position is also responsible for general order and safety of the visitors along the predetermined route. Using good judgment and the ability to think on your feet in addressing all issues of security and safety is paramount. Tour Guide... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Brighid

SEEKING SCENIC CARPENTER The Henegar Center is a community theatre, housed in a 1919 school building located in Melbourne, FL. We have been producing shows since 2001 including community theatre and regional theatre premieres. The Henegar Center was voted #1 in Programmatic Excellence by the Brevard Cultural Alliance for the 2016-2017 theatre season. We are currently looking for a Scenic Carpenter with the following skills: 3-5 years experience as a Scenic Carpenter or equival... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wardrobe Crew Needed

Kings Dominion's Entertainment Department is looking for COSTUMERS and STITCHERS for Halloween Haunt and Winterfest. Responsibilities include: Helping to dress several hundred Monsters for our annual Haunt event, as well as assisting with construction, organization and cleaning of costumes and wigs. Assisting with fittings, alterations and maintenance of costumes and wigs for 16 Winterfest shows, and 40+ walk-around face and costumed characters. Preferred skills include: hand and machine... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Sales and Community Relations Associate

George Street Playhouse, a LORT theater located in New Brunswick, NJ is seeking a Sales and Community Relations Associate. In the Fall of 2019, the Playhouse will celebrate its 45th season when it takes residence in the now rising New Brunswick Performing Arts Center - featuring two brand new state-of-the-art theaters. This position plays an important role in audience development and is responsible for achieving assigned revenue goals through the cultivation and engagement of identified const... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Patron Relations Associates

George Street Playhouse is looking for a select few individuals to serve as part-time (approx. 20-30 hours) Patron Relations Associates. Ideal candidates will be passionate about theatre and aspire to be an integral part of the team for our entire 2018-2019 season (August-May). Associates will be responsible for the following: Sell and distribute both single tickets and subscriptions using ticketing software Handle customer service inquiries and resolve issues Provide insightful knowled... (more)







