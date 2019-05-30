Facilities Manager, Business Manager, Stage Manager, Director Positions in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Jobs at Signature Theatre, Second Stage, Geva Theatre, Hartford Stage, and more

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

Seeking an experienced and skilled Director of Production to be part of Second Stage Theatre's growing institution. The right candidate will work to maintain and ensure the caliber of our first class productions in our three venues both on and off-Broadway. This position reports directly to the Executive Director.RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:-Responsible for assembling seasonal production budget-Work with Creative team to remain within production budget requirements-Bid production elements to variou... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Literary Director

Geva Theatre Center seeks an Assistant Literary Director/Dramaturg. Geva?s growing literary department supports the production of world premieres as well as plays within the canon: projects over the last couple of years have included new plays by Mona Mansour, Keith Glover, Catherine Trieschmann Miller, Brent Askari, Molly Smith Metzler, Lila Rose Kaplan, Mat Smart, Nora Cole, Wendy MacLeod, Clarence Coo, Elyzabeth Wilder, Jamie Pachino, Prince Gomolvilas, and Universes, among others. The litera... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Controller

Reports to: General Manager and Executive DirectorPosition Status: Full time, Regular, ExemptSalary: Commensurate with Experience Benefits: Medical & Dental (Shared Expense); 401K; Paid Vacation & Sick Leave; PaidHolidaysApplication: Cover letter must accompany resume submissionAbout Us: Laguna Playhouse, a nationally acclaimed, non-profit, professional theatre located steps away from the Pacific Ocean in the charming arts colony of Laguna Beach, CA seeks a full-time Controller. Reporting to the ... (more)

Job: Costume Cutter / Draper

Costume Cutter/DraperThe nationally recognized Asolo Repertory Theatre (LORT B) seeks experienced Cutter/Draper for a salaried position to start August of 2019Responsibilities include?Interpret costume renderings and produce patterns for 8-show season and other additional outside projects as deemed necessary by the costume shop manager.?Generate and fit mock-ups and existing garments in a thorough and efficient fashion?Create work lists and hand out projects to other assigned shop employees?Res... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking Director, Music Director, Stage Manager

Seeking director, music director and stage manager for off-off Broadway showcase production this fall in NYC of Revolutionary Gentleman: The Rock Opera, the tragic-comic true-life story of the American Revolution, as seen through the eyes of Benedict Arnold. --Think Jesus Christ Superstar meets Little Shop of Horrors -- We are looking at 12 performances over a three week period this October. Stipends will be paid. Please contact Steven W Rodgers (composer) at mistercomposer@gmail.com for inf... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Facilities Manager

ASSISTANT FACILITIES MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a motivated, detail-oriented ASSISTANT FACILITIES MANAGER. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status, gender identity or expression, familial status, sex... (more)

Full Time Jobs: 19/20 Education Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2019/2020 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a positiv... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: It's Shakespeare, the AfterWork Theater way!

Ever wanted to gives Shakespeare a try, but felt too intimidated? Or perhaps haven't found the opportunity to try it out, just for fun? Or maybe you've always wanted to be on the stage but haven't found the right place to give it a shot. Be in A Midsummer Night's Dream - no audition required! Sign up or get more info here: https://afterworktheater.org/a-midsummer-nights-dream/ About AfterWork Theater - AWT is a recreational theater company that provides the opportunity to participate in theatri... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Attend a one night only Vocal Performance Workshop with the Music Director for the 1st National Tour of Hamilton!

MD and friend of AfterWork Theater Julian Reeve will be visiting us for one night only to work with vocal students on crafting their technique and building confidence! Sign up to be one of these Hot Seat participants or Audit the class to observe! Auditor can enter a lottery to fill the last Hot Seat! Sign up or get more info here: https://afterworktheater.org/product/vocal-performance-workshop-with-julian-reeve/ About AfterWork Theater - AWT is a recreational theater company that provides the o... (more)

: Assistant Master Electrician

Assistant Master ElectricianThe nationally recognized Asolo Rep (LORT B) seeks experienced Assistant Master Electrician for a salaried position to start October of 2019Responsibilities include? Read and interpret lighting plot and other drawings in association with the Master Electrician? Have basic programming knowledge of ETC GIO (EOS Software) lighting console? Run light board for Dress rehearsal and performances? Run a preshow check to make sure all equipment is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

This position reports directly to the Resident General Manager, serves on the local management team and is responsible for a variety of responsibilities in the areas of human resources, finance, and general administration.Responsibilities include oversite of the day to day local finances of the company; bi-weekly payroll processing for 100+ employees, partnership in the budgeting, year-end, and financial reporting processes. Additionally, the Company Manager is the local HR point of contact fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Line Producer

The Public Theater is seeking an Assistant Line Producer who will report to the Associate Producer and provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced Producing office. Responsibilities:?Assist the Line Producers on Delacorte/main stage productions, other programs and projects as assignedoCoordinate meetings, special projects, events, and other ancillary events as needed relating to mainstage productions and other programmingoAs needed, cover production m... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Lighting Shop Foreperson

The lighting department is responsible for lighting all Public Theater Productions and events. The department maintains a lighting shop with equipment and supplies, and work space to facilitate this work. In collaboration with the Lighting Supervisor, The Lighting Shop Foreperson is responsible for the organization of the lighting shop at Astor Place and at the Delacorte Theater and storage in our remote locations, as well supervising crews to complete related tasks. The Lighting Shop Foreperso... (more)

: Associate Director, Individual and Foundation Giving

Ford?s Theatre Society is seeking an Associate Director of Individual and Foundation Giving to lead efforts to strengthen and expand individual and foundation giving. The position is responsible for leadership and direction for the Membership Manager and Grants Manager; developing and managing budgets; leading stewardship and prospecting efforts for individual and foundation donors; and managing a direct marketing program. The position is based in Washington, D.C.Ford?s is proud to be an equal ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Sets/Props Designer Needed

Experienced Props and Set Designer needed for Saving the World: A Science Fiction Tap Dance Opera.Due to a scheduling conflict with previous designer, need to hire and get someone up to speed ASAP.Scope: Creating sets (design, build, install) and creating and sourcing props for world premiere show from the Award Winning Chicago Tap Theatre. Show has corporate, natural, and futuristic elements. Start date: Production Team would want to meet ASAP with Designer to discuss the show. Load-in is June ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: China-based Musical Theatre Instructor (2019 fall)

China-based Musical Theatre InstructorSunrise Art Group ShanghaiWebsite: sunriseartgroup.comTel: +86-15900529020 (China)Email: michaelshi@sunriseartgroup.com We are seeking a passionate individual with a strong knowledge of theatre and a love for working with kids. The job is based in Shanghai for >10 months (mid-August 2019 to end of June 2020 with an unpaid two-month summer break). An ideal candidate should have at least 3 years? musical theatre teaching experience working with children ages... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Grants & Special Events Associate

Grants & Special Events Associate (Part-Time)Virginia Stage Company seeks a highly motivated, passionate and experienced non-profit administrator to lead the organization?s grant writing activities and assist with periodic special events. The Grants & Special Events Associate (GSEA) will write, research and manage grants for corporate, foundation and government funders on behalf of Virginia Stage?s artistic, education and community engagement programming. The candidate will work with many Virgin... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Upcoming auditions near Sacramento

Upcoming casting calls in SacramentoWhen: Mon, June 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 7:40 pmWhere: American Immersion Theatre office, 2848 Arden way, Sacramento, CA 95825Schedule your audition online: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/sacramento/?src=broadwayworldWe are seeking acting, theater, comedy, and improv talent to join our troupe in Sacramento, CA. As a member of our highly specialized network of actors, you receive the opportunity to undergo our exclusive Grimprov Method training in improv c... (more)

: Upcoming Auditions near Cleveland, OH

Upcoming casting calls in ClevelandWhen: Mon, June 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pmWhere: The Ferrum 77 Bldg., 31 E. 45th St., Cleveland, OH 44127Schedule your audition online: https://ait.careers/casting-calls/cleveland/?src=broadwayworldWe are seeking acting, theater, comedy, and improv talent to join our troupe in Cleveland, OH. As a member of our highly specialized network of actors, you receive the opportunity to undergo our exclusive Grimprov Method training in improv comedy entertainment.... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Sing for the MD of the 1st National Tour of HAMILTON!

Join us for a one night only Vocal Performance Workshop with Julian Reeve, Music Director for the 1st National Tour of HAMILTON! Since Music Directing AWT?s inaugural season of Hair, Julian has found great success on Broadway and has won numerous awards for his work Music Directing HAMILTON in LA. Now is your chance to sing for him and get critical feedback from an acclaimed Broadway professional.Want to work one on one with Julian on a song cut of your choice? Grab a hot seat! Looking to observ... (more)

