FLEX's Ciara Monique Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Ciara Monique is a NYC based actress and native of Jackson, Mississippi . Ciara received her BFA in Acting from Virginia Commonwealth University and MFA in Acting from Yale School of Drama where she received the prestigious Carol Finch Dye award. She stars in MAJOR a Tarell Alvin McCraney and Christopher Betts film. Ciara’s television work includes roles on Evil (Paramount+) and Law & Order: SVU (NBC). FLEX marks her NYC stage debut.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Flex opened on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The new play is written by Candrice Jones and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

FLEX features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili; and has sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound by Palmer Hefferan. Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.