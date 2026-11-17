Lauren Ambrose stars in an exclusive video from a scene in MTC's The Unbelievers. The scene finds the Tony nominee as 'Miriam Wright,' who is searching for her missing teenage son. The video also features Marjan Neshat as DC Elizabeth Hawkins/Lorraine.

The Unbelievers also stars Jaspal Binning as PC Jay Shah/Anil Singh, Brittany Bradford as PC Angela Fisher/Mia Olsson, Jack DiFalco as Benjamin, Tom Riley as David Wright, Nina Ross as Nancy Khoury, Hadi Tabbal as Rev. Karl Khoury, and Elizabeth Yeoman as Margaret Wright. All cast members make their MTC debuts with the production.

Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam and David's teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.

The Unbelievers is by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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