This year’s 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was bigger and better than ever — and Broadway was front and center celebrating so many of the shows that have shaped New York City’s beloved theater industry.

Performers from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon! and Wicked — alongside Julianne Hough from the upcoming Damn Yankees revival — took viewers on a journey through Broadway’s past and present in an epic 10-minute medley arranged by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt.

“Everybody embraced [the medley], and I feel like the version that it is now is the perfect version of it,” Kitt exclusively told BroadwayWorld just hours before Thanksgiving, adding that nothing had to be truly sacrificed to fit the broadcast. After Kitt “found a wonderful length” for the medley, he explained that it started to expand as some of the sequences began to take shape. However, he insisted that “everybody was always supportive” of his vision.

Below, Kitt explained how the mega-medley came to fruition, including what he decided to feature in the performance, and shared some of his favorite Easter eggs as well as why he’s extra thankful this year.

Start by telling us how this epic mega-medley took shape.

As these things often go, it starts with a conversation and a dream. When [executive producer] Liz Kelly — who I worked with on the Kids’ Choice Awards for the SpongeBob number — reached out to me, [she] pitched the basic idea that for the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, they were dreaming of doing a love letter to Broadway — a mega-medley that takes us through Broadway history then to now… I was so thrilled when I heard my dear friend [creative producer] Sarah O’Gleby, whom I've worked with on the Tony Awards and Almost Famous, was going to be involved because we have done big dreamy things in the past. We worked on the “Bigger!” number for the Tony Awards that Lin-Manuel Miranda and I wrote, so I knew Sarah was going to be instrumental in helping to pull this off.

The initial “dreaming this up” conversation happened in early October, and it became official in mid-October. Then Sarah and I got in a room and sat around a piano and just started talking about how this would ebb and flow, how we might build it. There was a wonderful idea to not only have performances, but to have little Easter eggs as transitions where we could have more shows and beautiful motifs involved. Then it [was] on me to take all the pieces and assemble them, so I just sat at my computer and started to write it all out.

How long did it take for you to put it together?

Once I started on it — over a weekend at first — I probably got halfway through, and then [it spilled] into the next week. There were still shows that were [working out] whether they were going to be involved.

What would you say to theater fans who were concerned that Broadway might not be getting enough airtime this year? It seems like this medley is incorporating more Broadway and is a true celebration of theater.

I think exactly that. We’re getting a beautiful love letter for this special anniversary celebration, and you’re getting even more Broadway and more history and more love, and that feels really exciting.

Tell me about what you decided to feature and how you incorporated some of these Easter eggs.

We begin with a fanfare, and then Julianne comes in and narrates. One of the first things that I wanted to do was find Sondheim in this because part of what was so wonderful about creating this was that I got to be the dreamy kid that is going to begin this narration. The narration begins talking about all the people that have watched this parade and been inspired by it from an early age and dreamed of potentially becoming part of this wonderful community and becoming artists. Into the Woods was a show that did that for me. It was one of the early moments where I started to dream about a life in the theater. So going from “On Broadway” to then the “Prologue” of Into the Woods, where every time I hear that opening chord, I just melt.

Then [I found] a way to build on the “Prologue,” which takes us into Cinderella’s Mother for the first time, finding its way into “All That Jazz.” Then we get to live in Chicago…Rocky Horror and Rent, which is so meaningful to have original cast members coming to perform that. “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin, of course, Hamilton, Wicked, Book of Mormon, Schmigadoon!, Lost Boys… It’s thrilling. And then the Easter eggs… There’s one from A Chorus Line, which takes us from Chicago into Schmigadoon!. There’s a Les Miz Easter egg, “One Day More,” Anything Goes Easter egg, “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray. It moves so breathlessly. What Sarah and her team have done to bring this all to life, it’s incredible.

It's such a special year for Rent celebrating its 30th anniversary. Why was it important to include that show, and why was that exciting for you personally?

Brian Yorkey and I have talked about how Next to Normal comes directly out of Jonathan [Larson]’s influence and inspiration. Also, the Larson Foundation supported Next to Normal in a moment where we didn’t know if it was going to be able to continue. I know I’m just one of the many artists who look at Rent as being a formative and an important connection to what’s possible in the theater. To pay tribute to this show that has meant so much to so many, especially in this 30th-year celebration, feels very special and important.

What’s one of your favorite moments in the medley?

I love the wonderful quick transition of going from “Friend Like Me” to “You Can’t Stop the Beat” to The Book of Mormon. It happens so fast, and the music just feels like one thing feeds into the next. Then how Book of Mormon goes into Wicked. And, of course, “Defying Gravity” is one of those awe-inspiring moments in the theater. Every time I hear that song and the way it builds and concludes, I am constantly shaking my head about how brilliant and perfect that song is. So it feels like the perfect way to end what I hope has been, for everyone, a glorious 10 minutes.

Tell me about the first time you saw the medley come together.

The first time I saw the medley come together was the Friday before, when we were all in a rehearsal room. You could tell everyone was coming in and not knowing what this was going to be, but watching everyone start to feel the energy of it and feed off of one another and the applause that each company gave — especially when it was announced that the original cast members of Rent were part of this, the room literally erupted for five minutes, which speaks to what that show means to everybody.

Was there anything left on the cutting-room floor you wish you could have included?

Honestly, no. Everything that’s there feels kind of perfect. It was a real team effort to get it to the exact right shape and form. And I really feel that what everyone’s going to see is the perfect version of what we all dreamed up.

What was the biggest challenge for you?

I spent this fall in a number of readings and workshops and had a trip to the U.K. in the middle of all of it. As you can imagine, this takes a lot of planning, a lot of Zooms, a lot of emails, but it’s amazing the attention to detail every person who was part of this brought to it.

What are your favorite memories of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and what does it mean to you now to have worked on this history-making medley?

The thing that means so much to me, as a father, we watch the parade every year, and we DVR it so that we can watch it repeatedly after Thanksgiving. What this has meant to my family and to my kids… I’ve been lucky enough to have a few shows, Bring It On and SpongeBob, be part of it. You just feel the history, the legacy, the tradition. Thanksgiving is also just one of my favorite moments — the chance to look around and feel the gratitude you have. So the fact that I get to be a part of it in a new way and also be there with my kids cheering it on, that feels new and so thrilling for me and another reason to feel grateful this year.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

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