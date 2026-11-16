Exclusive: SLANTED FLOORS Stars Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat Debut New Portraits

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at new portraits of Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat from the Off-Broadway production of Slanted Floors. Check out the portraits below!

The production has extended its run through Sunday, November 29, 2026, adding two weeks of performances in its newly expanded performance space inside the Astor Place Theatre building in Lower Manhattan. Originally scheduled to close November 15, the site-specific play now accommodates 30 audience members per performance.

Created by Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin, Slanted Floors follows Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Beltran), who share a rent-controlled downtown apartment where they work, gossip, and dream. The production invites audiences directly into the characters' home.

The engagement reunites Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God, The Flick, Gloria) and Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal, Mother Russia, Gossip Girl), who originated their roles during the production's earlier runs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Slanted Floors received a 2026 Drama Desk Award nomination for Unique Theatrical Experience following its sold-out Brooklyn engagement. The production was also named one of Vulture's top 10 plays of 2025.

“By inviting a small audience into an apartment, it felt like a mini-miracle that Slanted Floors could even exist, so we are thrilled that the show is now beginning its next life in a fresh setting,” McEntee and Dobrin said. “We're so grateful to the producers for believing in this project and finding a new version of its intimacy in this next incarnation of our site-specific play.”

The creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Nick Auer (lighting and co-sound design), Dan Kuan Peeples (video and co-sound design), Samantha Shoffner (set decoration and props design), Isabelle Chirls (associate director), Damayanti Wallace (production stage manager), and Caitlin Bebb (artwork design).

The production is produced by Lombardo & Zell Productions, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, and No Guarantees Theatrical Productions, with associate producers Shira Friedman and Sandro Lorenzo. General management is by Baseline Theatrical.

Tickets begin at $79, with select ticket options including a cup of soup and an additional intimate experience.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.slantedfloors.com.

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