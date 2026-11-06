Exclusive Photos: First Look at GANDHI AND THE JEW at Miami New Drama

Miami New Drama is presenting the World Premiere production of Gandhi and the Jew, a new play written by Harley Elias, commissioned and developed by Miami New Drama. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at photos!

Directed by Margot Bordelon, the two-person play stars Keshav Moodliar as Gandhi and Max Katz as Kallenbach. Performances will run through November 29.

In addition to Margot Bordelon as Director, the creative team also includes Justin Swader and Christopher Swader (Scenic Design), Beth Goldenberg (Costume Design), Oliver Wason (Lighting Design), and Sinan Zafar (Sound Design). Tara Rubin is the Casting Director and Katie Wilhelm is the Stage Manager.

Gandhi and the Jew brings to the stage a remarkable and little-known relationship: the decades-long friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Hermann Kallenbach, the Lithuanian-born Jewish architect who became his closest companion, housemate and benefactor in South Africa, and who helped him build the philosophy of nonviolence.

Drawn from years of research, travel, and hundreds of unpublished letters, the play begins before Gandhi became an international icon, when he was a young attorney searching for a way to confront injustice. Kallenbach was a successful architect looking for something larger than the comfortable life he had built. Together, they forged an extraordinary friendship that would help shape Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolence. But decades later, as Nazism rose in Europe and Kallenbach became increasingly committed to Jewish self-determination, their deeply held convictions would put that friendship to the ultimate test.

Photo credit: Ari Feldmiller, Justin Swader

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