Exclusive Photos: Crystal Lucas-Perry Behind the Scenes of THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive look inside the ripple, the wave that carried me home at Playwright Horizons, with star of the production, Crystal Lucas-Perry. the ripple, the wave that carried me home at Playwright Horizons is playing now through November 29, 2026. See photos of Lucas-Perry behind the scenes on opening night!

Crystal Lucas-Perry is a Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner, Lucille Lortel Award winner, and Dorian Award winner, with additional Audelco and Antonyo Award nominations. Broadway credits include Passenger 5 in Ain't No Mo'and John Adams in 1776. Off-Broadway work includes Lincoln Center (Bull in a China Shop, Sheila's Day), The Public (Pericles, A Bright Room Called Day, Ain't No Mo'), Soho Rep (The Great Privation), Roundabout (Little Children Dream of God) and New World Stages (A Sign of the Times). TV and film credits include Law & Order: SVU, And Just Like That…, The Last O.G., Goodnight Mommy (Amazon), Frank and Azalee Austin (Craft Acting Award), Mimesis Nosferatu and Never Can Say Goodbye (Best Actress, Meliora International Film Festival). She holds an MFA in Graduate Acting from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and is the 2025 Bezalel Award recipient for Creativity in the Arts.

About the Show

It's 1960s Kansas, and Janice's parents are fighting for the integration of public swimming pools - a fierce civil rights struggle that overshadows her childhood and drives a wedge between Janice and her family. It's also thirty years later, when Janice is asked to speak at a ceremony honoring her father, forced to reckon with the scars of a past she has tried to forget. A piercing, theatrically vivid story about the personal toll of fighting for justice, and the ultimate challenge of forgiveness.

Photos credit: Hanjie Chow

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