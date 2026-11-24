





The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

Currently in the middle of his We Gotta Catch Up Tour, Matteo sits down with me to discuss all things comedy. We talk about his world tour, as well as his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago The Musical. Matteo is a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Lane is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess and artistic versatility. Lane is in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. Since his debut worldwide tour, Matteo has sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Chicago Theater and The Kennedy Center. He has several stand up specials, including: Al Dente, streaming on Hulu/Disney+, Hair Plugs & Heartache, and The Advice Special. Described by Advocate as “bold and unflinchingly genuine,” Lane has over 4.5 million followers across social media. On screen, his credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest, and Maintenance Required. Matteo can also be seen in Netflix’s all-queer stand-up special Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution and The Joan Rivers Tribute on NBC/Peacock.



Follow Matteo on Instagram: @matteolane

Follow the pod on Instagtram: @ohmypoduguys

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone