Though it’s never explicitly stated that the character of Christopher John Francis Boone in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is neurodivergent, the role offers a gateway into the mind of what it’s like living on the autism spectrum.

EPIC Players, a nonprofit theater company that creates performance opportunities for neurodivergent and Disabled performers, is taking on Simon Stephens’ Tony Award-winning play in New York for its 10th anniversary season — even though they’ve previously “resisted” doing it, director Meggan Dodd exclusively tells BroadwayWorld.

Some productions of Curious Incident have leaned into stereotypes typically associated with people on the autism spectrum and make the character of Christopher “more of a machine than a human being,” Dodd explains. “That’s not our experience. That’s not our players’ experience. That’s not who they are. They are full human beings.”

“We wanted to do it,” she says, “but we wanted to do it in a really authentic way.”

EPIC’s Curious Incident is cast with actors on the autism spectrum, and leading the production in his mainstage New York debut is Dominick Mastrodonato.

The actor, 28, read Mark Haddon’s 2003 novel of the same name years ago, but he never imagined he’d actually get to step into Christopher’s shoes.

“It’s a full-circle moment that’s surreal,” he tells BroadwayWorld. “But one of the challenges for Christopher is honoring the experience of autism while also understanding that, in honoring that experience, it’s not going to look the same for everybody.”

“I don’t think it’s right to try to find some kind of generic portrayal of autism,” Mastrodonato explains. “If I’m playing the character how I act in real life, that’s still an autistic performance. It just might look a little unconventional and challenges the stereotypes and tropes of autism to an extent, maybe in the wider world.”

Mastrodonato has loved the performing arts for a long time. A graduate of St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey, he also teaches political theater at his alma mater.

He identifies with some aspects of Christopher, but not all of them, he explains.

“One very signature characteristic of Christopher is that he doesn’t like the colors yellow and brown, and if there’s food, for example, on a plate in the novel that gets mushed together of these colors, he refuses to eat it,” Mastrodonato says. “It’s not that I’ll refuse to eat the food, but I tend to have some kind of phobia around certain foods: Can I avoid that? What if that mixes together?”

Mastrodonato also shares Christopher’s love of dogs and his compassionate personality.

But just like any actor playing a role, there are differences. And EPIC’s production of Curious Incident wants audience members to know that autism can present itself in unique ways.

“We’re all pretty different in EPIC,” Mastrodonato says of the company’s collective of actors. “That affirms there is no monolithic picture or profile of everybody in terms of how they act, in terms of what their tendencies and preferences are.”

The company, he says, creates an environment that feels safe — and one where everyone is treated with kindness and grace.

At EPIC, ensemble members learn “how to sit next to somebody whose behavior or whose neurodivergent symptoms might be a little offsetting,” he says, adding that it’s important to treat everyone “with respect as if they weren’t doing anything that bothered me.”

Mastrodonato says that he’s also understanding more about himself as an actor in the rehearsal room.

“A fairly common behavioral symptom of autism is a lack of flexibility — frustration when plans change, when expectations aren’t met,” he explains. “And well, in theater, these two things might conflict at first, but in the end they learn to live and work together.”

Mastrodonato also has his own set of challenges specific to himself. “My neurodivergence makes it a little hard to pay attention the entire time, so concentration is an issue,” he admits, adding that he also thinks a lot about how he’s being perceived.

“I don’t really like if people see me frown or roll my eyes because — this is a little vain — but I prefer that people see me as somebody who has a very positive attitude, is smiling all the time and is very receptive to the instructions and feedback that I need to listen to in order to continue acting,” he says. “Maintaining that composure and presentation sometimes is a little challenging, and I get frustrated when it slips. But it’s important to bring that up because that’s actually a larger challenge than any actual artistic or acting/blocking challenge that the directors give me.”

Co-director Dodd says “there’s a combination of intelligence and kindness” that makes Mastrodonato perfect for the role.

Getting to play Christoper in Curious Incident — which runs from November 19 through December 6 at the A.R.T./New York Mezzanine Theatre — is “an honor,” Mastrodonato explains.

“It’s not that I’m representing all people on the autism spectrum, but I’m representing the company of EPIC,” he says. “And I think that there’s an expectation that I have for myself, in terms of just treating other people with respect and dignity, understanding grace and compassion.”

“Because I’m not on the sidelines anymore,” he adds, “I have responsibilities and duties to include everybody to whatever extent possible in trying to make all of us more visible and feel seen and feel valued.”

For more information on EPIC Players and tickets, visit EpicPlayersNYC.org.

Photo Credit: Zui Gomez

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