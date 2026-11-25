Center Stage Records has announced the release of Broadway Holiday, a new album from Michael Mott & Friends, available on digital and streaming platforms Friday, November 27, with a CD edition following Friday, December 4.

Joining Mott on the recording are Matt Bloyd, Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Antonio Cipriano, Mandy Gonzalez, Aisha Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, and Jessica Vosk.

The album features contemporary arrangements of holiday classics, including “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Deck the Halls,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” and “O Holy Night,” alongside two original songs by Mott, “Never Thought of Christmas” and “Christmas, Will You Stay?”

The recording grew out of Mott’s annual holiday concert, which has been presented at New York City cabaret and nightclub venues for seven years. Working with collaborator, co-arranger, and music director Joshua Zecher-Ross, Mott developed a collection of holiday mashups, medleys, and original compositions.

“This project has been a labor of love,” said Mott, “and sharing it with the world after seven years of creating and refining is something I'll always treasure. I hope you enjoy what we've created, and may this album bring you and your loved ones comfort, joy, and peace every holiday season.”

Broadway Holiday is produced by Michael Mott, Joshua Zecher-Ross, and Kim Scharnberg, with Mott also serving as executive producer.

Mott’s previous recordings include Where the Sky Ends, Abandoned Heart, and In the Light (Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording), which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard chart. His original musical Sometimes Love will be presented as part of The York Theatre’s New2NY Series in March 2027.

The album is available to pre-save at orcd.co/mmbroadwayholiday.

BROADWAY HOLIDAY Track List

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