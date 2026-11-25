Exclusive: Listen to 'We Three Kings' from Michael Mott's BROADWAY HOLIDAY Album
The track features Aisha Jackson, Sarah Hamat, and Lexi Rabadi.
Center Stage Records has announced the release of Broadway Holiday, a new album from Michael Mott & Friends, available on digital and streaming platforms Friday, November 27, with a CD edition following Friday, December 4.
Joining Mott on the recording are Matt Bloyd, Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Antonio Cipriano, Mandy Gonzalez, Aisha Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, and Jessica Vosk.
The album features contemporary arrangements of holiday classics, including “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Deck the Halls,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” and “O Holy Night,” alongside two original songs by Mott, “Never Thought of Christmas” and “Christmas, Will You Stay?”
The recording grew out of Mott’s annual holiday concert, which has been presented at New York City cabaret and nightclub venues for seven years. Working with collaborator, co-arranger, and music director Joshua Zecher-Ross, Mott developed a collection of holiday mashups, medleys, and original compositions.
“This project has been a labor of love,” said Mott, “and sharing it with the world after seven years of creating and refining is something I'll always treasure. I hope you enjoy what we've created, and may this album bring you and your loved ones comfort, joy, and peace every holiday season.”
Broadway Holiday is produced by Michael Mott, Joshua Zecher-Ross, and Kim Scharnberg, with Mott also serving as executive producer.
Mott’s previous recordings include Where the Sky Ends, Abandoned Heart, and In the Light (Highlights from the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording), which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard chart. His original musical Sometimes Love will be presented as part of The York Theatre’s New2NY Series in March 2027.
The album is available to pre-save at orcd.co/mmbroadwayholiday.
BROADWAY HOLIDAY Track List
- Joy to the World / Deck the Halls – Aisha Jackson, Antonio Cipriano, Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, Jessica Vosk, and Matt Bloyd
- Winter Wonderland / Sleigh Ride – Michael Mott, Sarah Hamaty, and Lexi Rabadi
- Santa's Got a Brand New Bag – Isa Briones
- Do You Hear What I Hear? / Little Drummer Boy – Antonio Cipriano
- Santa B. Goode – Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Vosk
- We Three Kings / O Come All Ye Faithful – Aisha Jackson, Sarah Hamaty, and Lexi Rabadi
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Angels We Have Heard on High – Michael Mott, Sarah Hamaty, and Lexi Rabadi
- Ave Maria / O Holy Night – Sierra Boggess and Ashley Spencer
- Never Thought of Christmas – Matt Bloyd
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Interlude) – Michael Mott
- Christmas, Will You Stay? – Mandy Gonzalez
- Auld Lang Syne – Michael Mott
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