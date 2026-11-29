Juan Carlos was one of the last actors cast in Broadway’s Stranger Things: The First Shadow. He had his final callback — a chemistry read with Burke Swanson and Alison Jaye, who played the roles of James Hopper, Jr. and Joyce Maldonado, respectively — two days before the first rehearsal.

“That set the tone for how the rest of this project was,” the actor, who has played Bob Newby for almost the entirety of the show’s run, exclusively tells BroadwayWorld.

For Carlos, it was truly a whirlwind experience. Three months before the Stranger Things prequel play opened at the Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2025, “I was in L.A. struggling to make rent, living paycheck to paycheck,” Carlos explains. “Now I was in front of this barricade of fans of the show that couldn’t wait to see what we did.”

In Kate Trefry’s The First Shadow — with a concept by the Duffer Brothers (Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who created the Netflix series), Jack Thorne and Trefry — Carlos plays Bob Newby, a main character in the TV show’s second season originated by Sean Astin.

Carlos had always been a fan of the hit sci-fi series, so it was not lost on him how special it was to bring Bob back to the Stranger Things universe. But it wasn’t until the cast’s invited dress rehearsal that the enormity of the project really began to sink in.

“We had not run the show in its entirety until that day because we kept having to hold for different technical [matters],” he recalls, explaining there were about 100 to 200 people in the audience. “The whole time, we’re thinking, ‘When are we going to hold?’ [But] everything moved flawlessly, even though it had never been run in this sequence before. It was in that moment we looked around, we saw the crew we were working with — the best crew on Broadway, [and thought], ‘We’re in good hands here.’”

In the lead-up to his first Broadway opening, Carlos became incredibly close with his co-stars Swanson and Jaye — whose characters he shares most of his scenes with — as well as Gabrielle Nevaeh, who played his sister Patty Newby.

“The day before our first press day was a big day. All four of us went to the Times Square Olive Garden to chat,” Carlos recalls, explaining that they collectively discussed how they would approach the roller coaster ride they were about to jump on.

On opening night, Carlos was dealing with a case of strep throat — but he wasn’t going to let that get him down. When his character was introduced in the first school scene, “It was this uproar,” he recalls. “I felt the love of the people in that moment who were like, ‘Justice for Bob! We get to see him again.’ After that, it was just a blur.”

Strep throat wasn’t the only issue that Carlos dealt with throughout the run of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which will play its final performance on January 3, 2027.

In June 2025, Carlos had a “total unfortunate accident” when he stepped onto the stage’s revolve at one point in the show and “felt a little weird tweak” in his leg. He tore his ACL and meniscus and had to be out of the show for months.

“To go from that high, high to this low, low, where now I’m alone in my room with my leg elevated — and moving it an inch feels like moving a boulder…” he says. “That was crushing.”

However, Carlos was determined to get back on his feet — quite literally — and get back into the show in record time. He treated physical therapy like “a full-time job,” he explains, adding that he was making progress faster than his doctors anticipated. What doctors believed would be a nine-month absence from Stranger Things ended up being six.

“Where I stand now, I am truly so grateful for that experience,” he admits. “Stepping back onto that stage for the first time right after Season 5 [of Stranger Things] comes out, pretty much every night is sold out, standing-room only. I don’t think I’d ever seen a standing-room show before until I came back into the show. God, it was electric.”

Everything about being part of Broadway’s Stranger Things has been an unforgettable experience for Carlos — but one moment, in particular, sticks out.

“We call our Mind Flayer Mindy, and it was kind of like an inside joke between the cast,” he explains of the special effect during the show’s second act. “One show, towards the end of year one, the Mind Flayer comes out, everyone’s screaming, everyone’s clapping. Mindy’s not going back up. She’s stuck.”

The show was held for about 25 minutes as the crew tried to work out the technical difficulty. They were able to clear the back legs of the Mind Flayer, but the head and front legs were still there for the audience to see.

“There was a moment where our stage manager calls on the God mic to the audience, ‘Hey, everybody, we’ll be resuming the show soon. Please take your seats. It seems to be that Mindy the Mind Flayer is being a bit of a diva and not worrying about her exit,’” Carlos recalls.

Because of the “hilarious call out,” Carlos notes, the Stranger Things universe now knows that the Mind Flayer is named Mindy. However, the actor can’t disclose who actually came up with Mindy’s name — just that it’s now part of the Stranger Things lore.

The final weeks of Stranger Things: The First Shadow are “moving too quickly for my emotions to fully process,” Carlos admits. But he feels proud of the work that he and his fellow castmates have put into the show over the last almost two years.

“People ask me at the stage door, ‘Are you sad you’re closing?’ My genuine answer is like, ‘Would it be wonderful if this show could go on forever? Sure,’” Carlos says. “But to know that we had our time on Broadway, and we [got advance notice] when it was going to end, and we did what no one thought we would do, which is make a Stranger Things Broadway show [and] run for the entire year and then an extension, I just don’t think anyone believed that we would’ve made it this far.”

“We created this thing intentionally to draw new audiences in and, at the same time, created an original story,” he adds. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Juan Carlos

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